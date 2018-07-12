Papa John's founder forced to resign for saying someone else used the 'N-word'

John Schnatter, the founder of the Papa John's pizza chain, has been forced to resign as chairman of the board after using the "N-word" itself, not the euphemism.

In other words, Schnatter had to resign not for calling a black person the N-word, not for even using the N-word to describe blacks around white people, but merely saying that someone else used the N-word. As of this writing, there was no context that showed that Schnatter approved of Sanders's alleged use of the word, a word that is commonly used to this day by some black people.

But apparently, it is now a crime for white people to use the N-word to recount that someone else used the N-word.

You can tell how ridiculous this has become when I write an entire article about a word that I am not allowed to spell out. And why not? How can we have an honest discussion about race in America if we cannot even talk about what we're talking about?

How is it that I can type, "Bad people call Jews kikes," and I can type, "Bad people call Chinese people chinks," and I can type "Bad people call Mexicans wetbacks," but I cannot type, "Bad people call blacks n------?"

It's Orwellian thought suppression. To have a societal rule that to use a word, in any context, even to explain the use or misuse of the word, renders someone a racist, is truly authoritarian. Liberal authoritarian has outlawed certain words, just as using simple words like "he" and "him" is now considered an act of aggression against men disguised as women.

It's also a sign of how the supposed sensitivities of black people are put above people of other races. That's why one can say the insulting words for other ethnic groups, in an explanatory context, but not the "N-word."

If this is the only time Schnatter used the "N-word," he had no reason to resign. Saying someone else used the word doesn't tar him. When people are punished for using a word, any word, without obvious malice, we all lose a little bit of our freedom. What word will be banned next?

I'm not going to participate in this game where the rules are set by liberals. When I post this article to my blog on Newsmachete.com, I am going to take out the references to the "N-word" and put in the actual word.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.