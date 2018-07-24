One photo from Israel the liberal media don't want you to see

Now Israel, which has been providing Syrian civilians with medical care for years during the civil war there, has helped several hundred civil defense workers escape from the Assad regime in an act of pure goodwill to its Arab neighbors.

Israel is under attack, as always, this time for passing a law saying Israel is a Jewish state. As if it hadn't been already. Liberals (among them, shamefully, some Jews) worry for the Arab population of Israel, as if their lives in Israel weren't 1,000% better than the lives of Arabs in any other Arab nations, who are slaughtering each other by the hundreds of thousands.

In a predawn operation on Sunday, the Israeli military's 210th Bashan Division oversaw the transfer of 422 Syrians from the "White Helmets" rescue organization and their families from the Syrian Golan Heights through Israel to Jordan. "The families crossed [the fence], at first apprehensively, but once they reached the border, their eyes twinkled from happiness with the knowledge that they'd gotten their lives back. I am happy to be an officer in an army and in a country that is carrying out this mission and expressing the values of humaneness and compassion," [a] lieutenant colonel said. "This is the nature of our work and this is a significant moment like no other," he added. In recent years, Israel has been engaged in a massive multi-faceted humanitarian relief operation to keep thousands of Syrians along the border from starving or falling ill due to the lack of food and basic medical care. The Jewish state has treated some 5,000 people in field hospitals on the border and in public hospitals, mostly in northern Israel, since 2013. Since 2016, as part of Operation Good Neighbor, over 600 Syrian children, accompanied by their mothers, have come to Israel for treatment. Hundreds of tons of food, medical equipment and clothing have also been sent across the border to Syria.

There was a stunning photo of the rescue of the Syrians:



Photo courtesy Israeli Defense Force.

This picture says so much on so many levels:

1. It shows an Israeli showing compassion for Arabs. That's not in the liberal narrative. How can Israelis be the oppressor of Arabs when they are saving Arab lives?

2. It shows a young woman with an automatic "assault style" weapon. Liberals don't want images of that disseminated, either.

3. It shows that women can be strong without being strident, that women can be strong without having to say, "Women are strong." Where are the voices of the feminists to praise the only military in the Middle East that gives women such responsibility?

4. The photo shows a young woman on the front lines defending her country. This kind of patriotism is something never highlighted in the American media. Can you imagine if every 18-year-old American girl served a year in the military instead of spending four years being brainwashed by "women's studies" to hate men?

5. This photo shows a strong state of Israel, which not only can defend itself, but is a source of stability in the region. This is not a photo of helpless Jews on a bus seeking the help of other nations.

When you look at a photo like that, you have no doubt about Israel's future.

