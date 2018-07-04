One new Mexican president. Dozens of new reasons to build the wall.

In Mexico, it is often impolite to tell someone ‘No.’ If you want to spare someone’s feelings, many people say ‘Maybe.’

Mexico stopped worrying about American feelings long ago. Among the fashionable public officials and academics, scorn has been the ruling emotion for decades. And we see that more recently in the last week’s elections.

Pretending otherwise is just too much work in Mexico today. The new President declares he is a socialist, but he will be hard pressed to show how his new socialist policies are any different than the old socialist policies that govern so many parts of Mexican life. That’s what we said about Venezuela, come to think of it.

And those who predict their ‘Fill in Blank’ Latin American country has finally bottomed out and is now turning around are often, even invariably, wrong.

But at least admitting they are socialists has the added benefit of sticking a finger in the eye of their terrible neighbors to the North -- whom everyone knows ruined Mexico by stealing a good chunk of the country in 1848.

Anyone who reads the daily papers in Mexico is reminded of that 157-year old treaty every day: for most of the country, the national slogan/curse remains “Mexico, so far from God, so close to the United States.” We can even hear it today from Mexican nationals and their descendants in the U.S. who glorify La Raza at the expense of their adopted country.

Oh, and by the way, Americans are still waiting for any kind of public display of support for those who died on 9/11. Mexicans largely ignored it, when they were not supporting it behind closed doors at their local universities.

But the truly troubling pronouncements out of Mexico City are even easier to find. The newly elected president Andres Lopez-Obrador was gleeful during the election when he told his compadres they should all move to America, illegally. His encouragement along with his pro-poverty policies will set the stage for another tsunami of illegal immigration.

Then members of Lopez-Obrador’s cabinet-in-waiting started talking about the war on drug cartels and why should Mexico do America’s dirty work for them.

The first statement does not need much interpretation, other than the obvious, but often ignored: the new President of Mexico is encouraging his countrymen to invade the United States. Not with guns and soldiers, but with campesinos and huaraches.

It’s a bitter and hostile act that we should treat as such.

The new talk about amnesty for drug dealers is every crazier: This is just an admission of what anyone who cares to already knows: Mexico is run by a collection of drug cartels and other violent outlaws. This collection of criminals has killed thousands of public officials, police and reporters -- all in the name of preserving a criminal status quo that no one even feels like pretending does not exist anymore. They even write songs glorifying them.

They get what they want, when they want it.

And that is why we cannot build the Coulter/Trump Border Wall fast enough, tall enough, and proudly enough.

In addition to writing scintillating best sellers about black violence in America, good ol’ Colin Flaherty also covered Mexico for several newspapers and radio stations in San Diego, back in the day.