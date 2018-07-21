Once upon a time, she'd have been called a socialist

Glad to see Senator Lieberman back in the saddle. He is a sane voice in a party that is quickly going insane.

The biggest problem with Miss Ocasio-Cortez is that she is not very smart, whether she is talking about Israel or economic issues, as David Catron wrote:

Since her surprise primary victory over 10-term Congressman Joe Crowley in New York's 14th District, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been promoted by the legacy media as the prototype of a new generation of young progressives destined to replace the leadership of the Democratic Party. Unfortunately for her media boosters, however, she keeps blowing her lines. It's not just her rote advocacy of single-payer healthcare and guaranteed government jobs, or even that she backs wacky ideas like abolishing ICE and occupying airports – Ocasio-Cortez is genuinely clueless. She outed herself, in several recent interviews, as functionally illiterate in economics, international relations, and history.

Ocasio-Cortez is a joke and not a funny one if you believe that politics is a place for the informed. Her primary victory makes two points:

1. The left, the people we used to call socialists, is now the source of enthusiasm in the Democratic Party.

2. Mr. Lieberman, and other serious Democrats, need to throw out these leftist ideologues. Eventually, leftists like Ocasio-Cortez will destroy the party or make governing impossible. Can you imagine how self-destructive it would be for a Democrat majority trying to impeach President Trump in the middle of a booming economy?

Frankly, not long ago, people like Ocasio-Cortez would have been denied entrance to the Democratic Party. They would have been told to take their socialism down the street somewhere else.

It's time for the Democrats to cut ties with these people. The net result may be short-term losses. However, it will give centrist Democrats an opportunity to compete in the center, a far better place to wage elections between San Francisco and the Bronx.

