On illegals' kids issue, where were the protests and wall-to-wall coverage when Obama did the same thing?

So the left is busy protesting President Trump's zero-tolerance stance on illegal immigration, which up until recently has included the separation of kids from parents, as illegally entering parents (or human traffickers posing as parents) are prosecuted.

Where were the organized protests of hundreds of thousands in 2013 and 2014 when Obama did the same thing and worse? Look at the pictures. People released pictures in the past month thinking they showed kids in cages because of Trump. The pictures quickly went away after it came out that they were really pictures that were taken under Obama. Why didn't George Soros, or the ACLU organize protests when Obama did it? There were a few stories, so obviously the media knew Obama was separating and incarcerating children while trying to deport their parents.

Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, the harridans of The View, Hollywood itself, and rest didn't feign outrage in 2013 and 2014, so their outrage today is obviously contrived.

It is especially appalling to watch the media today, along with lefty pols such as Maxine Waters, Dianne Feinstein, Dick Durbin, Chuckie Schumer, Hillary Clinton, Jeff Flake and John McCain just roar at Trump while they were extremely quiet or supportive of Obama when kids were in worse facilities. It was under Obama that they had blankets made of foil.

Why didn't the media, Hollywood and the politicians compare Obama to Hitler and the Nazis? Here's instead the kid-glove treatment they have been getting. This first one is from Business Insider

Several former Obama administration officials took to social media and news outlets last month to explain a gallery of years-old photos that showed immigrant children sleeping in shoddy conditions at a government-run holding facility in Arizona. The images, which the Associated Press first published in 2014, resurfaced recently for reasons that remain unclear, and quickly prompted viral outrage on Twitter. One particularly disturbing image showed two children sleeping on mattresses on the floor inside what appeared to be a cage. A number of prominent liberals — and even a former Obama administration official — shared the photos, mistakenly believing they depicted the Trump administration's treatment of immigrant children who were forcibly separated from their parents.