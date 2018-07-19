Obama gets too, too cute when he warns of dictators and liars

President Obama is in South Africa for a speech, and somehow, in the speech he gave, he showed himself to be so clueless about that the 'strongman' he warned about, that he never realized he described how he ran the U.S. for eight years. Here is what CNN reported :

Former US President Barack Obama mounted a passionate defense of democracy and warned against the rise of "strongman politics," Obama criticized populist movements toward authoritarianism around the world and ridiculed the "utter loss of shame among political leaders" who lie. "The politics of fear and resentment and retrenchment began to appear. And that kind of politics is now on the move. "I am not being alarmist, I'm simply stating the facts. Look around — strongman politics are ascendant, suddenly, whereby elections and some pretense of democracy are maintained, the form of it, where those in powers seek to undermine every institution or norm that gives democracy meaning." "You have to believe in facts. Without facts there's no basis for cooperation. If I say this is a podium and you say this is an elephant, it's going to be hard for us to cooperate," he said. "I can't find common ground if somebody says that climate change just isn't happening, when almost all the world's scientists tell us it is. I don't know where to start talking to you about this. If you say it's an elaborate hoax, where do we start?" He added that politics today often rejected the concept of objective truth. "People just make stuff up. They just make stuff up. We see it in the growth of state sponsored propaganda. We see it in internet fabrications. We see it in the blurring of lines between news and entertainment. We see the utter loss of shame among political leaders where they're caught in a lie and they just double down and they lie some more. It used to be that if you caught them lying, they'd be like, oh man -- now they just keep on lying," he said, to laughter in the crowd.

Obama ran the presidency as a strongman. Starting with his claim that he could rule with his pen and his phone. He said repeatedly that he couldn’t change or implement immigration laws on his own, and then he did it anyway, in the case of DACA and in the judicial rebuke he got on offshore oil drilling. Judges, the media and other Democrats now act like such made-up rulings are the law.

He decided not to abide by the Defense of Marriage Act as well as immigration laws and the Justice Department followed his ignore-the-law commands. He ran the Justice Department as a fiefdom.

Taking over at least 15% of the economy through Obamacare certainly indicates an autocratic president, too.

Setting up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which operates without congressional oversight and has a gargantuan budget, is another such instance. That the CFPB, by design, essentially answered to no one again shows Obama's autocratic tendencies.

Adding regulations rapidly to give greater control to the government shows a president who wanted greater government control.

Meanwhile, Obama's IRS illegally targeted political opponents, violating their free speech and association.

He sued Little Sisters of the Poor, violating their freedom of religion.

He sued states for wanting to enforce immigration laws and voter ID laws trampling merrily over states’ rights while allowing other states and cities to just ignore immigration laws.

He illegally spied on thousands with no repercussions.

His intelligence agencies and Justice Department let off Hillary Clinton from numerous serious instances of lawbreaking, yet clearly targeted Trump.

He gave his aides free rein to illegally unmask the names of people surrounding Trump caught up in intelligence dragnets.

Yet he talked about people getting away with lies while his lies were almost endless.

The Justice Department and CFPB under Obama essentially created slush funds for special interest groups by extorting money from businesses, These liberal groups also donate significant amounts to the Democratic Party. This is what a dictator would do as he complains about big money in politics. (and most of the media didn’t care).

Trump ended this practice. Here is the story on that:.

Obama Justice Department’s $1 Billion ‘Slush Fund’ Boosted Liberal Groups President Barack Obama’s Justice Department created a “slush fund” of nearly $1 billion using legal settlements with banks and steered those funds to political allies on the left while excluding conservative groups, internal documents show.

...and this too:

CFPB Joins Justice In Shaking Down Banks For Democrat Activist Groups Extortion: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is diverting potentially millions of dollars in settlement payments for alleged victims of lending bias to a slush fund for poverty groups tied to the Democratic Party. The CFPB plans to create a so-called Civil Penalty Fund from its own shakedown operations targeting financial institutions. Through ramped-up (and trumped-up) anti-discrimination lawsuits and investigations, the agency will bankroll some 60 liberal nonprofits, many of whom are radical Acorn-style pressure groups. It says these organizations will provide "financial coaching" for low-income homebuyers, as well as "housing and social services." But their activities are more political than charitable. IBD obtained a list of groups eligible for the bank payola, as approved by CFPB Director Richard Cordray and Labor Secretary Thomas Perez. It includes:

Back to that speech in South Africa, Obama says:

"I can't find common ground if somebody says that climate change just isn't happening, when almost all the world's scientists tell us it is.

So essentially, Obama makes up a person who says that the climate isn’t changing. We all say it is changing as it always has, naturally. This is one of his straw men arguments.

Yet Obama continuously, knowingly, lied to get Obamacare passed by saying that if you liked your doctor and your insurance plan, you could keep them, and your premiums would go down substantially. He and his aides knew that wasn’t true. Massive mandates, more than 20 new taxes, a more-than 2,000-page bill, and over 10,000 pages of regulations obviously was going to raise costs and reduce competition.

Obama and Hillary knowingly lied when they blamed Benghazi on a video instead of a planned terrorist attack. They did it to protect Obama's political power because an election was coming up.

Obama also lied when he said he had no idea about the Fast & Furious gun-running scandal until he heard it on the news because he exerted executive privilege to hide the documents.

He obviously knew that IRS was targeting political opponents.

His deputy National Security Advisor, Ben Rhodes, admitted they continually lied to the media and others to get the Iran deal done.

He lied when he said the money paid to Iran in the middle of the night wasn’t ransom.

He lied when he said he had no idea that Hillary used a non-secure computer when he personally corresponded with her throughout his four years.

So please spare us when the self-righteous, pompous, narcissist goes around lecturing about strongmen and saying there were no scandals during his eight years.

Obama tried to transfer the purse and power to the government as fast as possible while Trump is trying to transfer the power and purse back to the people as fast as he can. Yet the media intentionally lies when they describe Trump as the dictator when they write and tell their stories to the public.