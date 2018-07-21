Obama attacks wealthy in South Africa before returning to his $8-million home

But that didn't stop him from complaining about how rich people shouldn't eat so much or live in such fine houses.

Barack Obama earned up to $20 million between 2005 and 2016. He lives in an $8-million mansion. Everywhere he goes, he has a coterie of Secret Service agents protecting him – at taxpayer expense.

Washington Free Beacon:

At a recent speech in South Africa, former President Barack Obama criticized wealth inequality, saying those who have more money should share their earnings with the less fortunate. "Right now, I'm actually surprised by how much money I got," Obama said of the more than $20 million he earned between 2005 and 2016. Obama then chided wealthy individuals for excess, saying, "There's only so much you can eat. There's only so big a house you can have. There's only so many nice trips you can take. I mean, it's enough." "We're going to have to worry about economics if we want to get democracy back on track," Obama continued[.] "We're going to have to consider new ways of thinking about these problems, like a universal income, review of our workweek, how we retrain our young people, how we make everybody an entrepreneur at some level."

This is the exact same mindset that allowed communist officials across Russia and Eastern Europe to justify living like kings while the masses stood in line for toilet paper. You see, Obama earned his millions. He's smarter than everyone else. He worked harder than everyone else. He feels the pain of the poor more acutely than anyone else. He deserves what he's gotten from the capitalist system where all those other rich people acquired their wealth by climbing on the backs of the working class.

Democracy is in trouble not because of capitalism or because the rich are "too rich." Democracy is in trouble because arrogant authoritarians like Obama believe themselves to be more virtuous than the rest of us and thus qualified to judge how much wealth is "too much" and how the benefits of living in a capitalist society should be divvied up.

Obama is oblivious to the irony. It's a very good thing he is out of power and exerting little influence on politics in the U.S.