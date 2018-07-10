Nancy Pelosi sounding more bonkers than ever

This is consequential if you are a Democrat, because she utterly refuses to step aside as leader of her party. In fact, she's convinced everyone loves her.

Her mind wandering and her words not coming out right, House minority leader Nancy Pelosi, 78, is sounding more addled than ever, unable to express any clear line of thought.

Look at this landscape of apparent dementia, based on her hour-long interview with Rolling Stone. Asked about her leadership and the pressure from Democrats for her step down, Pelosi replied:

I think some of it is a little bit on the sexist side – although I wouldn't normally say that. Except it's like, really? Has anyone asked whatshisname, the one who's the head of Senate? [Aide Jorge Aguilar who is sitting beside Pelosi] McConnell. McConnell. I mean he's got the lowest numbers of anybody in the world. Have you ever gone up to him and said, "How much longer do you think you'll stay in this job?" Nobody ever went up to Harry Reid and said that. Nobody ever says that to anybody except a woman. But it's a thing. And you know what? You get the upside and the downside of it. The one thing I want women to know is that you don't walk away from a fight. You don't let them make your decisions for you. I don't mean to sound arrogant. But I am confident. I am confident.

So anyone who thinks she's sounding just a little senior-momenty with her name recollection is "sexist," is that it? Or anyone who wants her out of there must have Democratic Party donor Harvey Weinstein-style sexist motives? Way to chase the politically correct off, Nance. No wonder she's convinced she has no dissidents in her party, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's surprise primary victory over a well known Pelosi political hack was dismissable as an isolated local matter.

Here's more on the claim in her interview that she has no opposition, that everyone loves her. From Rolling Stone, the exchange:

Let's look ahead to the speaker contest that would follow the election. What do you make of the Tim Ryans or Seth Moultons who've called for a new generation of leadership– Inconsequential. They don't have a following in our caucus. None. Is it frustrated ambition on their part? I don't know. I think there are lots of people who have worked very hard, and are more in line for what will happen one of these times. But they're not to be considered [among] who those people would be. I mean, there are people who work very hard to win the elections, who have been in legislative battles. People who paid their dues. Not to put anybody down. Anybody is consequential. But I have great support in my caucus. I'm not worried about that. And I'm certainly not worried about them.

Calls for new leadership? Here's more "logic" from Pelosi about this: it must be some Republican plot.

But I don't think for a second that we should allow Republicans to choose the leaders of the Democratic party because they put money in with their – what's the word I want to use? Making a caricature of somebody. I mean discriminatory. They discriminate against LGBT. That's just who they are. It's a funny thing about them: They do not share our values. You might find one or two or something.

More tics and muddles.

Then there's her doubling down on her loony pronouncements on tax cuts, which have been a disaster for Democratic Party fortunes, costing them their vaunted "blue wave." Here's what she still thinks of those "crumbs":

Their tax bill is failing them because it's a fraud to begin with – and people understand that it's a scam. And we'll keep that pressure on them.

Is this someone with any contact with reality? She seems to live on another planet. The tax cuts have been a disaster for Democrats who opposed them.

The interview was conducted in May, so Rolling Stone can't be blamed for failing to ask particular questions, but since then, the party has apparently split off in two radically different directions. Moderate Democrats are breaking from the growing calls to abolish ICE, for one, as seen in this story here, while those with radical positions affiliated with Bernie Sanders, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are seeing a surge in support, along with adoring press coverage, in some quarters.

RT News has a curated version that picks out all the looniest passages here. Washington Free Beacon has its version here.

Is this leadership? Pelosi is clinging to power, in some kind of brain fog, losing big time on policy, and calling any Democrat desperate to restore leadership or challenge the mess she's made of her own party some kind of Republican or a sexist.

The more she talks, the more addled she sounds. What's the gift that keeps giving for Republicans is that she won't go away. She's making herself the Democrats' biggest liability and obstacle as they seek to retake legislative power in November.