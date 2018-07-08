Mullahs panicking, detain and force video confession by teen-ager for posting videos of dancing alone

Faced with popular anger over the horrible Iranian economy in the wake of President Trump’s abandonment of the nuke deal, a rout of their proxies in Syria, and the specter of revolution as even the bazaar merchants are against them, the mullahs ruling Iran are doing what all tyrants do when challenged: cracking down on everyone. The latest victim is an 18 year old girl named Maedeh Hojabri who has posted videos of herself dancing to music in her bedroom – all by herself. For the mullahs, the suggestiveness of a teenage girl swiveling her hips to music is intolerable.

Teenage dancer, Maedeh Hojabri, was arrested in Iran. She used to record dance videos in her bedroom and upload them to her instagram with 600K followers.#مائده_هژبرى pic.twitter.com/3EDVR9veV3 — Negar (@NegarMortazavi) July 8, 2018 The Indian Express reports: Iran has detained a teenager who posted dance videos on Instagram and attracted tens of thousands of followers. State TV broadcast a video on Friday in which Maedeh Hojabri, 18, acknowledged breaking moral norms while insisting that was not her intention. It was unclear whether her statement was made under duress. How could it not be duress? By coming out against the sex drive of adolescents, the mullahs are going against a force of nature. They clearly intend to clamp down on anything other than their form of Muslim piety. But my guess is that this only motivates further unrest. Hat tip: John McMahon