MSNBC lies in support of Hillary's candidacy documented and savaged – from the left

Glenn Greenwald, of the Intercept , documents an attempt to smear left-wing presidential candidate Jill Stein. The presumption has to be that votes for Stein would otherwise have gone to Hillary, so hobbling her with lies would also hurt the prospects of electoral success of Donald Trump.

NBC, a subsidiary of Comcast, and its cable news affiliate MSNBC have become among the fiercest antagonists of President Trump. Even before his election, they were shameless in shilling for Hillary Clinton's candidacy. Conservatives know this quite well, but now comes documentation from the left of the outright lies, not just permitted, but encouraged and rewarded by the cable outlet, and tolerated by its corporate parents.

It's pretty clear to me that the mainstream media are intent on utterly destroying any residual credibility they still have. Once they realize that their hysterical anti-Trump posture is actually driving support to the president, what will they do?

On MSNBC, lies are not corrected; they are rewarded, provided the lies are designed to smear the reputations of Democratic Party critics.

[N]ot only was Nance never sanctioned in any way for the lie he told, but he was rewarded: he has since gone from "MSNBC Contributor" to "MSNBC intelligence analyst," is far more pervasive on that network, and its hosts have spent the month aggressively promoting his new book on how Putin is destroying U.S. democracy.

Not only did NBC and MSNBC fail to correct the lie, but they rewarded the liar:

Whatever your views might be about Jill Stein and her third-party candidacy, there is no disputing the fact that Nance's statement was a falsehood, a fabrication, a lie. Jill Stein did not have a show on RT, nor did she ever host a show on RT. What Nance said was made up out of whole cloth – fabricated – in order to encourage MSNBC viewers to believe that Stein, one of the candidates running against Clinton, was a paid agent of the Kremlin and was an employee of RT.

On August 20, 2016, weekend host Joy Reid asked Nance about the supposed "affinity" for Russia harbored by Jill Stein supporters. In response, Nance told MSNBC viewers: "Jill Stein has a show on Russia Today." You can still watch the video of this claim here on MSNBC's own website, or see it here:

DURING THE 2016 primary and general election campaigns, various MSNBC hosts were openly campaigning for Hillary Clinton. One of the network's programs featured Malcolm Nance ... whose background is quite sketchy but who is presented by the cable network (and now by NBC News) as an "intelligence expert" and former intelligence officer for the U.S. Navy.

Incidentally I'm waiting for @MalcolmNance to tell me what time your big money RT show is https://t.co/u7dkQhEn9B — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) August 26, 2016

