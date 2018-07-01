Michael Moore threatens to surround the capitol to stop vote on SCOTUS pick

Michael Moore is an hysteric. This much we knew. But what he showed in his interview on Friday night with "Real Time's" Bill Mahar was someone divorced from reality.

Michael Moore on Friday said he would rally on Capitol Hill with a million others to keep lawmakers from confirming President Trump’s pick to succeed outgoing Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. Appearing on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the liberal filmmaker and activist said he’d participate in a wide-scale protest to prevent the Senate from approving the president’s second Supreme Court nominee, assuming Republican leadership schedules a vote before the November midterm elections when Democrats risk gaining control. “We’ve got to hold the Democratic seats we have, but look, 90 percent of incumbents are always returned,” Mr. Moore. “The Democrats in Montana and North Dakota, West Virginia, they’ve got to do their job, they’ll do their job. Our job is to win Nevada, Arizona and Tennessee and they could all be won!” “But the vote’s going to take place before then, no?” responded comedian Bill Maher, the program’s host. Nearly four months until midterms, Mr. Moore said Democrats “have to find ways” in the interim to stop the Senatefrom voting on whoever Mr. Trump picks to replace Justice Kennedy, who announced his retirement earlier this week. “‘Find ways?’ What does that mean? Like what?” asked Mr. Maher. “I’ll join a million other people surrounding the United States Capitol,” replied Mr. Moore. “I will stand there. I will put my- Bill, let me tell you something. If this judge goes through, for at least the rest of all of our lives, it’s a right-wing court. That’s it. It’s over.”

What's "over"? Partisan liberal dominance of the Supreme Court? Judicial lawmaking? Being able to ignore the spirit and intent of the Constitution?

No word if Moore thinks a million people could surround the capitol or whether he could do it all by himself.

The filmmaker's girth aside, this is a classic example of "epistemic closure."

In the closed information loop of liberal media, pundits and commentators vie for attention by trying to be more outrageous, more hysterical than anyone else. What seems incredible or ridiculous to a more settled mind, makes perfect sense to many on the left.

In effect, they egg each other on to new heights of lunacy. In this frenzied atmosphere, it's easy to see how Trump can go from being an incompetent dunce to the reincarnation of Adolf Hitler.

The left has convinced itself that Trump represents a mortal danger to the republic - to our freedoms, our rights, even the safety of liberals. They are so divorced from reality that they are oblivious to how crazy this worldview is seen by most ordinary people.

Voters are more and more likely to throw some cold water on the left this November and two years from now, giving Trump a second term.