Lib Study: Illegals miss court dates due to confusion, mental illness, bad bus service

It appears that illegals are cynically gaming our immigration system to get a foot in the door, make a false asylum claim, and then disappear into the interior of the country. But liberals can't have people thinking that, so they have produced a " study " explaining why illegal aliens don't show up for their court dates. Guess what: it's never their fault!

About 70% of illegal aliens who claim asylum never bother to show up for their court cases. They simply disappear "into the shadows" once they are released into the population. And no wonder, given that courts have found 80% of asylum cases to be bogus to begin with.

The "study" gives a variety of reasons to explain the absence of illegal aliens.

1. The immigration court is at fault. The immigration court never told the illegals to show up! Or it sent the illegals notices with the wrong court dates! Why can't our immigration courts be as conscientious as illegal aliens?

2. Some illegal aliens are mentally ill. Karen, an illegal alien from Honduras, gave birth to an anchor baby soon after she arrived in America and promptly got post-partum depression. She was so depressed that she missed her court date!

3. Some illegal aliens are so learning disabled that they can't read a court summons! We learn the story of Zoe, an illegal alien from El Salvador who has "undiagnosed dyslexia." Because of her handicap, she couldn't read the court summons, so she wasn't to blame for missing her court date!

4. Some illegals move to new locations and refuse to attend court hearings near where they originally lived. We are told the story of Julia, an illegal alien who moved from California to Virginia but didn't provide proof that she now resided in Virginia. The court insisted she return for her hearing in California. Julia had no trouble getting from Honduras to America, but she couldn't figure out a way to get from Virginia to California for her court date!

5. Other illegals can't find good transportation to the court.

Julia made several attempts to attend her hearing, requesting transportation from her family, a social worker, and legal counsel. Her inability to obtain transportation, lack of financial resources, lack of familiarity with the city, and severe language barriers contributed to her inability to attend the hearing. Consequently, in June 2015, the immigration court ordered Julia removed in absentia.

Poor Julia! She managed to travel thousands of miles from Honduras to the United States, sneaking over barriers and borders, but she couldn't figure out how to get to a courtroom even with several weeks notice!

Because they didn't show up, the courts ordered these people deported. But don't worry. In most of the cases above, the Catholic Legal Immigration Network appealed and got new trial dates for these virtuous illegals.

So you see, it's never the fault of the illegal alien. Nothing in the study referenced above mentioned illegals who simply chose not to show up. It never happens.

Liberals will distort reality and present absolutes (in this case, the virtue of the illegal alien) as much as they want to achieve their desired results, and when you challenge them, they will present "studies" like these as settled fact.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.

Image: Mack Male via Flickr.