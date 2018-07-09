Justice Anthony Kennedy and me

Justice Kennedy sided with conservatives for imposing some restrictions on voting (for people who skip elections), unleashing campaign spending by corporations, blocking gun control measures, endorsing President Trump's power over immigration, and limiting unions' rights to collect fees from nonmembers.

Justice Anthony Kennedy was nominated by President Ronald Reagan and assumed office on February 18, 1988. Although he reliably issued conservative rulings during most of his tenure, conservative pundits have described his jurisprudence as "libertarian," and he was usually considered "the swing vote" (a label he rejected ).

On the other hand, Kennedy embraced liberal views on abortion, death penalty, and gay rights. Another criticism from conservatives is related to the fact that Kennedy was a leading proponent of the use of foreign and international law as an aid to interpreting the U.S. Constitution.

In the end, Kennedy, who is 81 years old, decided to retire during Trump's administration, possibly as a result of the president's assurances that some of his nominees would be among the justice's former clerks. Indeed, this was the case with Justice Gorsuch and also with another nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appellate judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, who also clerked for Justice Kennedy at the Supreme Court.

The U.S. Senate, which is under Republican control, will confirm without any Democratic support the president's nominee before the midterm elections in November. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, confirmed the very day Justice Kennedy announced his retirement that the Senate would vote to confirm his successor "this fall."

This event is extremely important for the American nation. As President Trump put it, shortly after meeting with Justice Kennedy, the selection of a justice of the United States Supreme Court is, "outside of, obviously, war and peace ... the most important thing that you could have."

This event is also very important for me, for at least a couple of personal reasons.

First, as a young law school graduate of Bucharest University (in Romania), I practiced as a judge. As did my father, a 40-year tenured judge, I firmly believed in "the letter of the law" first and only then in "the spirit of the law." My father used to tell me: "Son, the worst prepared judges are the ones who think they are independent."

What he meant was this: the independence of a judge decreases exponentially with the increase of his knowledge of law and jurisprudence. By following the letter of the law (even with the spirit of the law in mind), the judge would end up having only a limited margin in which to operate. I guess I was an originalist judge since the beginning of my career.

Second, soon before my fall 1997 LL.M. graduation (from the American University College of Law in Washington, D.C.) – more precisely, in May-June 1997 – I had the opportunity to visit the Supreme Court with some of my class colleagues and professors and meet with Justice Anthony Kennedy personally. It was an unforgettable experience. For more than an hour, we talked with him and asked him questions, and he told us many interesting facts about the court and peppered his stories with several anecdotes. He was a calm and jovial man.

At a certain moment, I risked a political question and asked him how he was seeing the world in general and the United States in particular after the fall of communism. Citing from my memory, his answer was this: "The United States has remained the only sustaining pillar in the world today for a very good reason, you know." "What is the reason?" asked the audience, incited. He continued: "Well, it's the only country with both power and a system" ("capitalist system," I think he meant). And then, half-amused, he concluded: "China has an increasing power, but it lacks the system. And Russia, while it's getting the system, now lacks the power." Short and to the point!

During those times, I liked Justice Kennedy a lot, since he was a reliable conservative. However, ten years after, since 2006, when Sandra Day O'Connor retired, he has been the swing vote on many of the Roberts Court's 5-4 decisions. This has made me less sympathetic to him. The truth of the matter is that, although appointed by a Republican president, Kennedy was hard to be considered an "ideologue," and he tended to take the cases individually rather than deciding them on the basis of a certain ideology. After 2006, in particular, maybe he felt more comfortable with his inner self and his judicial philosophy by sliding to the center and becoming the "swing vote" of the Court – let alone the "decider" stardom status that all "swing vote" justices have enjoyed over time.

No matter one's personal feelings about Justice Anthony Kennedy, his retiring will open a new era in the American judiciary and in American jurisprudence.

Tiberiu Dianu has published several books and a host of articles on law, politics, and post-communist societies.