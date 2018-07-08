I agree with HuffPo: Reunite migrant kids with deported parents!

Anyway, it turns out that a bunch of migrant kids were separated from their parents, who were subsequently deported. The HuffPo wants them reunited, but the Trump administration, incredibly, doesn't want to let them go.

Even a stopped clock is right twice a day. The Huffington Post doesn't quite make that admittedly low bar, but once in a while, it does get it right. The HuffPo had an article about the plight of migrant kids separated from their parents. By "migrant kids," I mean "illegal alien children," but "migrant kids" sounds much more sympathetic.

The Trump administration revealed on Friday that it has deported 19 migrant parents whose children under the age of 5 remain in U.S. custody in recent weeks – and argued it shouldn't be required to reunite them. The government appeared in court to provide an update on its progress reuniting as many as 3,000 children with their parents after the families were separated under a Trump administration crackdown on illegal border crossings. The Trump administration also argues in its filing that it can't meet the deadline for parents who have already been deported. It requests that the court says it is not required to reunite those families as part of its order[.]

I agree with the HuffPo! Those migrant kids should be reunited with their parents – wherever they are, as long as it is outside America.

In fact, the administration is holding some 10,000 unaccompanied illegal alien children. They should be deported as well. If their parents can't be found, at least they can be returned to their country of origin.

Isn't it odd that America is holding thousands of children who are citizens of other countries, and there is absolutely no outcry from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, or any of those countries? If American children were being held in another country, we wouldn't stand for it. And yet we hear not a word from these countries about concerns for their nationals. Don't they love their children, too?

From the American perspective, why are we allowing ourselves to be the dumping ground for thousands of children from foreign countries? It's as if the world knows that it can send its kids here and they will be treated as if they were being sent to boarding school, tuition and board courtesy of the American taxpayer.

But with regard to kids whose parents have been deported, for once, at least, the HuffPo is right. Reunite the families! I await news of the happy reunions in Mexico City, San Salvador, Tegucigalpa, and other happy venues that are not in America.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.