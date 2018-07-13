House Dems outraged as Ryan and McCarthy call their bluff on ‘abolish ICE’ bill

All but admitting that the bill they introduced yesterday to abolish ICE was a political stunt, three House Democrats are feigning outrage (the default option for Dems ever since Trump won the presidency) that it will be promptly brought to a vote. They actually announced that they will note “no” on their own bill.

Reps. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Adriano Espaillat of New York introduced the Establishing a Humane Immigration Enforcement Act earlier Thursday, which would abolish ICE within one year of enactment, and also assemble a commission tasked with setting up a new immigration enforcement agency. Hours later, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced he planned to bring the proposed “Abolish ICE” bill to the floor, reported The Hill. The three congressmen promptly released a joint statement accusing Ryan of not taking their bill seriously, and as an act of protest, they will vote down their own legislation and instead use the opportunity to discuss Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy and ICE.

Normally, members of a minority party publicly fume when their bills are not brought to a vote by the leadership of the majority. This is the standard operating procedure. But Kevin McCarthy and Paul Ryan – perhaps inspired by the way President Trump does things contrary to normal practice – did the unexpected and allowed Democrats to metaphorically put up or shut up. Of course, actually shutting up in the literal sense is never an option when it comes to Trump haters, so instead they fulminate that being required to take a position on their own bill is unfair or something.

The House Democratic Caucus should be ordering clown suits for their group picture.