Happy Independence Day: Remembering our forgotten founding

While actively seducing illegals to invade our country, Obama strove to deport and seal our borders from the God of the Bible. Obama was the most biblically hostile president in U.S. History.

The American left loved it when Obama proclaimed early in his presidency that we are no longer a Christian nation .

America was founded upon a rock-solid foundation of Christianity. Five historic battles were won by divine intervention; God's hand on America.

"The future and success of America is not in this Constitution, but in the laws of God upon which this Constitution is founded.” – James Madison

“The reason that Christianity is the best friend of government is because Christianity is the only religion that changes the heart.” – Thomas Jefferson

“The Bible is the rock on which this Republic rests.” – Andrew Jackson

“It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that this great nation was founded, not by religionists, but by Christians; not on religions, but on the gospel of Jesus Christ! For this very reason, peoples of other faiths have been afforded asylum, prosperity and freedom of worship here.” – Patrick Henry

“If we abide by the principles taught in the Bible, our country will go on prospering and to prosper; but if we and our posterity neglect its instructions and authority, no man can tell how sudden a catastrophe may overwhelm us and bury all our glory in profound obscurity.” – Daniel Webster

“The general principles on which the fathers achieved independence were... the general principles of Christianity.” – John Adams

It was extremely disturbing to witness Obama's eight years of diminishing the dignity of what it means to be an American; undermining our legacy of courage, individualism, and self-reliance. Obama encouraged Americans to get on welfare.

Outrageously, Obama used Spanish-speaking soap operas to encourage illegals to apply for food stamps, claiming it was the moral thing to do for their families.

He demeaned risk-taking small business owners by telling them, “You didn't build that.” Under Obama, fraudulent disability claims and Americans receiving unemployment checks skyrocketed. Black unemployment went through the roof, sending blacks economically backwards.

As a Christian nation, we love giving people a hand up and setting them free to fly on their own. That's the America way. “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.” While this proverb is not in the Bible, the principle is biblical.

The anti-Christian American left's goal is to addict as many Americans as possible to total dependency on government – creating entitlement junkies willing to surrender total control of their lives to big brother. Obamacare actually dictated which Americans would live or die. Obama admitted that under his healthcare grandma would probably be given a painkiller rather than a pacemaker.

Everywhere you turn, you see America's cultural decline in the family, morality, education, and the arts. The American left promotes class envy, racial hate, victim mindsets, irresponsibility, laziness, and hatred for achievers.

My heart wanted to scream from the rooftops, “We are better than this, we are Americans!” Instead, I wrote a song.

Hollywood film director Robert Kirk has produced a new stunningly moving music video using my original song titled, “We Are Americans.”

The release of the new “We Are Americans” music video is July 4th.

My fellow Americans, we have fallen away from biblical principles and values which have made America the shining city on a hill. During your July 4th Independence Day celebration, between eating burgers and hot-dogs, please gather your family to enjoy this new four-minute music video reminding us of who we are as Americans.

Thank God president Trump is turning our country back to its roots of religious liberty. He is putting Americans back to work, defending our borders and restoring the special-ness of being an American. Happy Independence Day! Thanks and God Bless.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

