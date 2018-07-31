Hackers are hacked: WikiLeaks exposed as 'antisemitic and transphobic' in Twitter messages

The messages also showed that WikiLeaks coordinated smear campaigns against its enemies all the while piously promoting itself as working in the public interest.

A freedom of speech activist feuding with WikiLeaks has published more than 11,000 direct Twitter messages from a private group chat known as "Wikileaks +10" that reveals the organization to be anti-Semitic and "transphobic."

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange apparently controlled the direct message account. The activist, Emma Best, explained why she posted the messages:

The chat log shows WikiLeaks' private attitudes, their use of FOIA laws, as well as discussions about WikiLeaks' lobbying and attempts to "humiliate" politicians, PR and propaganda efforts (such as establishing a "medium term truth" for "phase 2"), troll operations, attempts to engineer situations where WikiLeaks would be able to sue their critics, and in some instances where WikiLeaks helped direct lawsuits filed by third parties or encouraged criminal investigations against their opponents. In some instances, the chats are revealing. In others, they show a mundane consistency with WikiLeaks' public stances. A few are provocative and confounding.

Our heroes.

A description of some of the "provocative and confounding" messages is at odds with the public face of the group:

At various points in the chat, there are examples of homophobia, transphobia, ableism, sexism, racism, antisemitism and other objectionable content and language. Some of these are couched as jokes, but are still likely to (and should) offend, as a racist or sexist jokes [sic] doesn't cease to be racist or sexist because of an expected or desired laugh. Attempts to dismiss of these comments as "ironic" or "just trolling" merely invites comparisons to 4chan and ironic nazis [sic]. These comments, though offensive, are included in order to present as full and complete a record as possible and to let readers judge the context, purpose and merit of these comments for themselves.

Julian Assange is not a hero. No matter what you think of revelations that WikiLeaks has published about U.S. intelligence, the military, or our politicians, Assange violated the law and harmed U.S. interests. It is more than likely that some documents published by WikiLeaks cost people their lives.

The connection between Russian intelligence and WikiLeaks has been established by the indictment of 12 Russian agents who hacked DNC emails and passed them on to WikiLeaks for publication. Now we discover the towering hypocrisy of this extraordinarily dangerous organization who is answerable to no one and attacks its opponents and helps to smear them.

Whatever "transparency" WikiLeaks provides the public about U.S. intelligence is more than offset by its unchecked power to destroy. These "heroes" have been shown to have feet of clay.