Fox News anchor forced to flee Supreme Court location due to 'volatile' situation

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream scuttled her planned broadcast live from in front of the Supreme Court building when she reported that the situation among left-wing protesters had become too "volatile."

Bream returned to the studio for her 11:00 P.M. spot.

The Hill:

"Literally had to bail on our live show from #SCOTUS. Moving the show back to the safety of the studio. See y'all at 11p @FoxNews," she added in another tweet less than 40 minutes before her show, "Fox News @ Night," was set to begin. Hundreds of protesters were estimated to be outside the court. They were joined at one point by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who warned that Kavanaught's confirmation could lead to the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion. "Are you ready for a fight? Are you ready to defend Roe vs. Wade?" Sanders said, according to a report by USA Today. "This is a tough fight but it is a fight that we can win . . . We have the American people on our side, now we have to go state by state by state to make sure senators do what their constituents want," the outlet quoted the senator as stating. Right-leaning media members were quick to blame the left for Bream's decision to move her program.

Leftist violence, threats, harassment, menace getting out of control. @ShannonBream of @FoxNews had to flee from Supreme Court tonight. @JudicialWatch takes stand, filing ethics complaint against Maxine Waters for incitement against @RealDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/7R8T5H0iGX — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 10, 2018

Old liberal line: We support women!

New liberal line: That woman works at Fox, get her! https://t.co/7LN5RXgKIu — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 10, 2018

When obscure left-wingers or fringe players talk like Sanders, few people pay much attention. But with the highest ranking Democrats in America – Sanders and Waters – all but inciting violence against their political opponents, this is something new.

By placing their activism in the context of a life-and-death struggle, and not a simple political disagreement, Democrats are encouraging their mob to "defend themselves" by any means necessary, even if they never explicitly call for violence. After all, who wants to die without doing anything about it?

Violence is not inevitable – yet. But will it take an attack on a Trump official, a Republican, or a conservative news anchor before Democrats wake up and realize the extreme danger they are placing the country in? Any such attack will almost certainly be met with a violent backlash by the right. This is what some on both sides want: chaos in the streets, forcing a government crackdown and a virtual end to civil society. In that context, the jungle predators gain political power and influence.

Radicalism cannot coexist with a constitutional republic. That Democrats are embracing radicalism in the name of fighting Trump, or "fascism," or conservatives is the most dangerous political tactic employed by either side in my 40 years of following politics and government. We are balanced on a knife's edge, with literally no margin for error.

Meanwhile, Democrats are marching relentlessly toward a gasoline dump with a lit match in hand.