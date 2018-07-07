Every time Trump tweets, an angel gets its wings

It is clear to anyone paying attention that the fact that Donald Trump won the 2016 election has driven the leftists of America stark raving mad – all of them except those who have joined the Walk Away movement. Those not similarly open-minded hate him with a passion bordering on insanity. Maxine Waters has been a thoroughly corrupt member of the House for decades. In spite of her malfeasance, her constituents keep voting for her, though she does nothing for them. Her district is as blighted as it was when she was first elected. She has used her position ever since to enrich herself, her husband, and her daughter, living in a $4M mansion in Hancock Park while the voters who keep electing her live in South Central Los Angeles, an area as beset by homeless people as San Francisco.

Ms. Waters is a vile person who has repeatedly called for violence against any and all members of Trump's Cabinet and his supporters anywhere they appear. Too many lefties have taken her rant as permission to attack Trump-supporters. So Trump tweeted: Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! Truer words were never spoken! An angel got his wings. Trump's tweets speak for the rest of us, the deplorables. He says what all of us, even Democrats, are thinking...with the exception of the black women in Congress who are furious that Schumer and Pelosi did not "protect" Waters from criticism! Who are these people? Nancy Pelosi is among the wealthiest members of Congress, but her city, once one of the most beautiful, is a cesspool of homeless drug-users who use the streets as their toilet. The city just lost a major medical convention because of its tragic implementation of leftist polices. No one wants to visit the city anymore. Families with children have fled. As in Chicago and Detroit, this is what the policies of the left do to cities they govern: they destroy them. San Francisco protects its criminal illegals like the five-times-deported man who murdered Kate Steinle. An S.F. jury found this murderer not guilty! Who on Earth would want to visit or live there now? Pelosi, however finds a "spark of humanity" in MS-13 gang members who cut up their victims into small pieces. She seeks to protect them from ICE. But ICE protects us, the law-abiding citizens who are the victims of these marauders in our country. This is a city that, like the California governor, values the freedom of its illegal migrants over its native citizens. And now the left wants to abolish ICE. Trump tweeted: When we have an "infestation" of MS-13 GANGS in certain parts of our country, who do we send to get them out? ICE! They are tougher and smarter than these rough criminal elements that bad immigration laws allow into our country. Dems do not appreciate the great job they do! Another angel got his wings. The left and much of the right have loathed Trump's tweets from day one. In their view, he should not be allowed to communicate directly to the American people. Our corrupt and despicable media think that is their job; they resent the president's talking directly to the people. Social media are the left's invention, and they don't like interlopers who use these tools for purposes in opposition to their own. Trump's tweeting is "not presidential," they say. Indeed, it was not, until now. With Trump, it is his and our only weapon against a vicious, prevaricating, radically leftist media. Their mission, 24-7, is to sabotage, undermine, and ultimately destroy the Trump presidency. They care not a bit that he has been doing a glorious job for the nation: lowest unemployment for all and the calming of North Korea and Iran. Still, Bill Maher said, "I'm hoping for it [economic collapse] because one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So please, bring on the recession." This is who the left is today. They hate Trump so much, they so hate that his presidency is a raging success, as is the economy he has engineered, that they would rather see millions of Americans suffer to see him fall. This is the difference between right and wrong, between good and evil. The Democratic Party is dying, as well it should. Democratic socialism, the "face of the party," according to Tom Perez, is their death knell. Everyone knows that socialism is a disaster of horrific proportions. The people of Venezuela are starving. They don't even have water or toilet paper. So let Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tout it all she wants. Let Tom Perez promote it all he wants. It is a non-starter. Americans are way too smart to fall for nonsense, especially nonsense that has failed every single time it has been tried. Trump tweeted on Friday: A vote for Democrats in November is a vote to let MS-13 run wild in our communities, to let drugs pour into our cities, and to take jobs and benefits away from hardworking Americans. Democrats want anarchy, amnesty and chaos. Republicans wan LAW, ORDER, and JUSTICE! Well said! Another angel just got his wings!