Ever wonder why Madeleine Albright once chased Yasser Arafat around a parking lot and got mistaken for a cleaning lady?

Yes, I made the word up. Because nothing really describes the mixture of chaos, lunacy, illogic, and absent dignity that characterizes Madeleine Albright, who once ran U.S. foreign policy back when Bill Clinton was president, famously chasing Yasser Arafat around a parking lot in Paris and most recently declared "a special place in hell" for U.S. women who somehow failed to cast a vote for Hillary Clinton.

Now she's gotten even battier as she grows less relevant.

The former secretary of state, who's shilling a book called Fascism: A Warning, is now saying the U.S. needs open borders, because it's the only way to get Europe to behave itself on open borders, too. According to Breitbart London:

Clinton-era Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has slammed U.S. efforts to secure the border, telling the BBC that the immigration policy of President Donald J. Trump "makes it very hard for America to tell Europeans ... to be more humane[.]" Promoting her new book entitled Fascism: A Warning on the Andrew Marr Show, the former U.S. Secretary of State said she has been "very troubled" by the Trump administration's moves to end the 'catch and release' of illegals into American communities while they await immigration hearings. America's former ambassador told the BBC that detentions at the U.S. border "remind one of things that happen in fascist countries", adding that "there's plenty of room for people in the United States and there are a lot of companies now saying that we need them". When people ask her opinion "about what's happening to Europe on the same issue", Albright said she thinks the President's "offensive" crackdown on illegal immigration "makes it very hard for America to tell Europeans what to do if we can't figure out how to be more humane ourselves".

Hard as it is, let's unpack this.

Start with open borders: does the U.S. need open borders in itself? Right there we broach idiocy, because there's not a nation on Earth that has them.

Borders define sovereignty, and open borders promote lawlessness. When there's a void, criminals fill the hole, starting with the unwalled U.S. southern border, which requires a $6,000 crossing fee to Mexican drug and human-trafficking cartels for any migrant to pass illegally. Just the premise of open borders as Albright sees it is lunacy. What the U.S. needs is rule of law there, something it hasn't experienced for years.

Albright says she's "very troubled" by President Trump's end to "catch and release" policies, which have been overwhelmingly abused as illegals skip their court dates, leaving a massive backlog of Obama-era deportations for us to pay for. Does lawlessness on this front bother her? Not any more than crossing illegally does.

She then adds craziness on top of craziness when she suggests that open borders aren't just good in themselves, but also a policy tool for getting the dreaded troglodytes of Europe to behave the way we want them to behave. As if there's a need for doing that, as if Europeans would welcome it, and as if there's any factual basis to the claim that Europeans are behaving inhumanely at all. In her worldview, that's why we should have open borders: to get Europe to behave.

As if our policies are all about Europe instead of our own national interest, and we are just some fringe nation somewhere out in the sticks that revolves around increasingly irrelevant Europe. And as if Europe needs advice (or meddling, or carrots and sticks) on its own sovereign immigration policies.

And as if the Europeans need lessons from us about running things "humanely." If anything, the Europeans tend to go overboard about acting "humanely," which is why they get run over so frequently by migrants. Migrants, especially the ones Europe has taken in, the ones who rape, grope, terrorize, and kill, aren't big on "humanely." Nor would she recognize that acting "humanely" as excessively as Europe has done has pretty well debilitated the government of Angela Merkel in Germany as it furiously backtracks on its own open-borders experiment. Albright, a vaunted foreign policy guru, doesn't seem to know anything about this little problem.

There's just a weird hash of overbearing imperialism and weak-state stupidity in all she says and does in this bizarre group of statements. Would you trust her to know what she is talking about on policy? Albright seems to want to project strength and project weakness at the same time, in a weird effort to have it both ways. And she seems to want to suck up to Europe's least ascendant elements, as if that were a politically smart idea, or worse still, as if she were arrogant enough to think she could turn that ship around and set them right. Any questions as to why she was once mistaken for a cleaning lady?

