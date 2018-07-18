Do Democrats seriously want to start talking about Russia and treason?

Democrats alleging that President Trump is treasonously collaborating with Russia are like a guy with three mistresses haranguing a married pal for ogling a pretty girl he passes on the street. By raising the subject, they tread on thin ice, and they seem blissfully unaware of the many skeletons in their own closet. Mark Levin isn't fooled. His seven-minute explanation of the utter idiocy of the Democrats' newfound concern is a classic.

The Democrat-MSM complex depends for its effectiveness on people being completely oblivious to the past. But life is not like that. Bernie Sanders honeymooned in the USSR, for crying out loud! Consciously or not, President Trump has once again provoked his enemies to attack him on grounds that do not bear scrutiny.