Deputy chair of the Democratic Party slams border with Mexico as creating ‘injustice’
The radical wing of the Democrats is doing its best to convince the mainstream of the American electorate that the party is too far detached from reality to be trusted with power. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, embraced by the Party’s chair Tom Perez as “the future of our party,” already has provided such convincing evidence of being an ignoramus (unemployment is low because so many people have two jobs) that poor Joe Lieberman is encouraging voters to vote for the opponent she defeated in the primary, who remains on the ballot on a splinter party ticket.
Now comes the party’s vice chair, Keith Ellison, going on the record as calling our very border with Mexico an “injustice.” Seriously, he said that on video (via The Daily Wire). The key verbiage, spoken to interviewer Rabbi Michael Lerner ( a hard leftist):
"Since NAFTA, Mexican wages have dropped between nine and thirteen percent," Ellison began. "Now, some people have said to me, oh, Keith, that’s too bad for them. And my answer is, no that’s too bad for us because that means those people are going to be a low wage sector not only in Mexico, but here in the United States. And the undocumented worker is an exploited worker."
"We just have to say that the 12 million undocumented people in the United States are here because somebody wants them to be," Ellison continued. "But they want them here to do the work, but they don’t want them to get any rights. They don’t want to pay them fairly."
Ellison added: "And labor, which is a regular person, cannot travel back and forth across the border. And so corporations, certain people who get certain rights, can go back and forth across the border seeking out the lowest wages, but people, regular people, cannot go back and forth across the border seeking out the highest wages. So what it creates is an imbalance. It creates an injustice."
