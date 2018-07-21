Dems' main obstacle to retaking House? Figuring out what they stand for

The entire Democratic-media conglomerate has spent the last two years ginning up outrage and hysteria against a Republican president. They have tossed around terms like "traitor" and "treason" to describe the man and his actions since he was elected. They have gone into excruciating detail regarding his failings as a man and a public servant.

The Democrats never had it so good.

And yet, with all of that, the Democrats are hardly a shoe-in to retake the House. They aren't even coming close in the Senate.

So the only thing they have left to run on is to give voters a reason to vote for them. This seems to be a no brainer for a political party.

So, someone tell me: what is it that the Democrats stand for?

Real Clear Politics:

The latest Democratic wunderkind is 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a self-proclaimed "democratic socialist" (emphasis on "socialist") who has stretched the truth about her background, is explicitly anti-capitalism, and who has displayed remarkable ignorance about unemployment and about Israel despite degrees from Boston University in economics and international relations. Then there's the left's comic darling, Michelle Wolf, who recently celebrated the Fourth of July with a vile video "Salute to Abortion." Bye, bye "safe, legal and rare," hello "baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and D&C." Her shtick plays right into the Democrats' slobbering love affair with abortion giant Planned Parenthood, and their manufactured hysteria about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Democrats – once a reliable bastion of support for First Amendment rights – have largely abandoned them. (At least for conservatives.) In place of litigation and legislation to protect speech, Democrats now use their political power to silence speech they don't like and compel that which they do. You don't approve of gay marriage? Too bad. Democrats would – if they controlled the Supreme Court – force you to bake that wedding cake or arrange those flowers. Morally opposed to abortion and trying to offer pregnant women one of those much-heralded choices? Alas, you'd be forced to promote and advertise for abortion. Dare to stand up for your rights of free speech or free exercise of your religion? You'll find yourself accused of "weaponizing the First Amendment." And the left has long since given up on the Second Amendment, which they now call to be repealed.

Obviously, the Democrats as a party can't run on those issues. They'd be slaughtered at the polls.

Perhaps the party could tout its ability to run the government? After all, just look at the job that Democratic mayors have done across the country with running big cities:

The left's callous disregard for the ability to defend one's self [sic] brings up Democratic positions on crime, homelessness and immigration. San Francisco is a bastion of leftist governance; the news is filled with headlines about its exploding homeless population, and corresponding problems with trash, used drug needles, and human urine and feces and all over the streets. Baltimore – described by The Washington Post as a "Democratic stronghold" – has endured "years of record-breaking homicide rates" rivaling those of Chicago – another city run for decades by Democrats. As recently as 2009, Democrats at the highest levels of government, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Charles Schumer, proclaimed the need for border enforcement. Now, the party's platform is to "Abolish ICE" and embrace de facto open borders.

Speaking of Chicago, can you see this in a Democratic party campaign commercial?

CBS:

A new study names Chicago the rat capital of the U.S. According to a study by the apartment search service "Rent Hop," the city received 50,963 rat complaints last year – more than any other city in the country. New York came in a distant second place, followed by Washington, D.C., and Boston. The study also found the number of rat complaints jumped 55% since 2014.

It appears that Democratic-run cities are overrun by rats not only at City Hall.

Is Trump hatred enough to give Dems a victory in November? They do have a lot of momentum – out-raising, out-registering, and outspending Republicans. They also appear to have enthusiasm (or fear) on their side. And don't forget electoral history that shows that the party out of power gains a significant number of seats at the midterm election.

Policy-wise, they don't have a leg to stand on. It may not be enough to hold back the "blue wave" entirely. But the Democrats may be left wondering how many more seats they could have won if they actually stood for something.