Democrats turn on each other over Maxine Waters as Trump has his fun

What's more pathetic than a bully crying home to Mom? Instead of yelling about Trump, as they always do, they are now yelling about House minority leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer.

Apparently, spittle-flecked rage tantrums against President Trump go only so far. So Democrats are now turning on each other over their own rants, blaming Nancy Pelosi for Maxine Waters's manic outbursts. Trump has got to be snickering.

This really happened, according to ABC News:

Black female leaders and allies are blasting House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for what they see as their "failure" to protect Rep. Maxine Waters from "unwarranted attacks from the Trump administration and others in the GOP." "We write to share our profound indignation and deep disappointment over your recent failure to protect Congresswoman Waters from unwarranted attacks from the Trump Administration and others in the GOP," the group of nearly 200 women wrote in a letter sent Tuesday. "That failure was further compounded by your decision to unfairly deride her as being 'uncivil' and 'un-American.'"

Sounds nice, until you take a gander at what Maxine Waters actually said. Mad Max, as she is known, comes off as a raving lunatic in spittle-flecked rants. Here is what American Mirror reported:

After claiming Trump is "sacrificing our children," referring to the illegal immigrant [sic] kids separated from their "parents" near the border, Waters again called for the president's impeachment, triggering loud applause from the baying mob. "History will record while he tried to step on all of us, we kicked him in his rear and step on him," she yelled, whipping up the crowd. "If you think we're rallying now, you ain't seen nothin' yet," she warned. "Already, you have members of your Cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants," she continued as the crowd erupted, "who have protesters taking up at their house, who say, 'No peace, no sleep. No peace, no sleep,'" she continued [sic]. "And guess what," she predicted, "we're going to win this battle because while you try and quote the Bible, Jeff Sessions and others, you really don't know the Bible. "God is on OUR side!" she declared, as the crowd went wild. "On the side of the children. On the side of what's right. On the side of what's honorable." "And so, let's stay the course. Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," she yelled. Waters [sic] remarks were then marred by a screeching microphone.

Remarks like that hurt Democratic Party prospects for a blue wave come November. So you can see why Nancy Pelosi is backtracking in a bid to save the downwind candidates trying to take back Congress for the Democrats.

But egos are bruised, and Mad Max and her allies aren't standing for it. They want Pelosi to get behind Waters's intemperance and are whipping out the race card, not on Trump, as they always do, but on Pelosi and Schumer in their bid to get them to support Waters as she turns up the screech volume.

What this sounds like is that truth, way in the back of their leftist minds, is sinking in. They know that yelling about Trump isn't working. They can't stand it. So now they go yell at Pelosi and Schumer, who are pushovers for the political winds. Pelosi has already bent down and issued conciliatory words to Waters. She bends for any leftist crazy – she pandered happily for the DREAMers when they shouted at her, blamed her, and screamed at her, when their real issue was President Trump and the will of the majority of the voters. She'll bend for anyone.

What we are now seeing here is Democrats eating their own.

The only person responsible for Maxine Waters's lunatic meltdown statements is Maxine herself. She can expect to be parodied and made fun of by Trump to the end of her days, because it was her own behavior that just invited making political hay. Trump has had a field day with her own words and behavior, as he just did at a rally in Montana yesterday. According to Fox News (and you gotta see the video – Trump is having great fun):

Trump also took another dig at California Rep. Maxine Waters, whom he called "the new leader" of the Democratic party. "Democrats want anarchy," Trump said, saying they would allow gangs like MS-13 "run wild" in America. "And they don't know who they're playing with, folks. "I said it the other day, yes, [Maxine Waters] is a low-IQ individual. Honestly, she's somewhere in the mid-60s, I believe," Trump added.

If you act dumb, you can expect to be called dumb. Waters can't stand this. What's gonna happen next? Trump is going to go make some more fun of her. Nothing funnier than a bully who picks on the wrong person.

Image Credit: majunznk via Flickr, Creative Commons 2.0.