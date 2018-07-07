Che Guevara's boiling contempt for Mexicans – and AMLO's love for Che

"Mexicans are mostly a rabble of illiterate Indians" – that's how the great Che summed that nation's people up. Guevara makes President Trump with his controversial remarks about individual Mexicans who commit crimes look like a piker. Guevara hated all of them.

So why the heck is Mexico's socialist president-elect, Andrés Manuel López-Obrador, so eager to suck up to this Argentine thug?

That's the finding of the great writer Humberto Fontova, who dug up some of the details about AMLO's grotesque fascination with this loathsome bounder associated with the romance of the Cuban revolution. He didn't find a pretty picture.

Turns out AMLO, as he is known, actually named his kid after the Beast of el paredón, the latter being the walls Cuban peasants were lined up against and shot dead at by Guevara himself and his Marxist minions. Guevara got his rocks off on that kind of work, because he was believed to be a psychopath.

Fontova found this tidbit from last year:

"We have a son named Jesus Ernesto. The first name is for Jesus Christ and the second for Ernesto Che Guevara ... an exemplary revolutionary who gave his life for his ideals[.] ... Fidel Castro is a giant. He maintained Cuba as sovereign and free[.] ... Yes, he (Donald Trump) stokes racism[.] ... Trump shouldn't forget Mexico is an independent country. ... No border walls and no chasing our fellow countrymen who migrated to the United States." (Andrés Manuel López-Obrador in an interview with Univision's Jorge Ramos.)

So here we have a guy who hated Mexicans and now the Mexican president-elect, who supposedly represents all of those Guevara-loathed Mexicans, naming his kid after him.

It suggests that he, too, loathes Mexicans. Would that explain why he wants to ship so many of them out of there as "a human right"?

What we have here is not just the Chicano-Mexican leftist romance of Che, as Fontova notes in his piece. We also see a weird desire to "change" the native country from what it is to something different, in the name of serving far-left ideals. Obama had that hankering, too, in the U.S., and to many on the right, it was obvious that he, too, hated his country. Wasn't it a coincidence that the Obama campaign had Che Guevara banners on its walls? Or that he posed gladly with a mural of Che Guevara on his first trip to Cuba?

Now we have AMLO actually naming his kid after Che. Che hated Mexico, and he most certainly hated the U.S.

What a grotesque spectacle to see socialist leaders of these countries sucking up to such a hater.