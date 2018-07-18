Bad day for President Trump but worse day for his critics

I was not expecting President Trump to yell at Putin on the world stage. However, he could have expressed himself differently.

Let's be honest: it was not a good press conference for President Trump. As my friend Barry Casselman said, it " was simply and inexcusably a blunder ."

It was not the end of the world as we know it. The sky and the stars are not falling. Finally, let's give this meeting a few months and see what comes out of it.

At the same time, his critics always end up throwing President Trump a lifesaver, as Liz Peek wrote:

Trump's critics responded with customary vitriol and excess, attacking the president in such extreme terms that his supporters only dig in even deeper. Democrats and never-Trumpers cannot help themselves; over the past two years, the public has grown weary of the non-stop, five-alarm fires, and they have tuned out.

Trump's critics fail the most basic of tests. You can't cry wolf over and over again without making a fool out of yourself.

Furthermore, the Trump critics overlook the fact that President Obama did nothing about the Russian threat or that he mocked Governor Romney in 2012.

If Russia was such a threat, where was the Obama administration?

Why did this threat become an issue the night that Hillary Clinton lost the election, the moment when the Democrats needed an explanation for her defeat?

Seriously, does anyone think we'd be talking about the Russian threat to the integrity of our elections if Clinton had won?

Yes, bad press conference for President Trump. Another bad 48 hours for his critics who can't control their irrational hatred.

My guess is that most Americans have tuned out most of this irrational anti-Trumpism, as CNN's latest ratings confirm. Six hundred thousand watching CNN in a nation of 320 million? Most of those 600,000 are poor souls stuck in airports!

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.