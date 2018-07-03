'Anti-bias' training not enough for Starbucks – advisers say 'civil rights audit' is next

There were no lessons learned in that debacle. When two men who lingered in a shop without buying anything were arrested in Philadelphia, the dreaded specter of racism apparently engendered panic, leading to the now notorious racial indoctrination sensitivity training that closed every domestic store in the chain one afternoon. If anyone, including Schultz, expected that to work, such people have no experience with the grievance industry. Pandora's box has been torn open.

Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO whose vision still animates the company, is a classic clueless liberal – a man whose naïve desire to be virtuous in the eyes of others leads him into disaster. Who can forget his invitation to baristas to start discussing race, quickly and embarrassingly terminated ?

Fortunately, there are plenty of other places to get coffee. Those who want a jolt of anger to augment their jolt of caffeine can continue to patronize Starbucks.

This means Starbucks employees will be forced to interact with homeless individuals streaming in from the streets, including those who are mentally ill and have addiction issues. This essentially turns employees into social workers of sorts, requiring them to seek help from outside groups like the United Way.

Adding customers to the group encouraged to express grievances is brilliant, from the standpoint of adding to the anger quotient. Best of all, thanks to the self-generating character of mental upsets, it sets off a chain reaction:

Policy manuals need to be "overhauled to prioritize equity throughout the company culture," Romano reports, and "clearly direct employees on managing customer relations, including how to respond to incidents of discrimination, bias and harassment." The "customer bill of rights" would go on the walls of every store, "clarifying new policies including the opening of restrooms and stores to all customers, whether they've made a purchase or not."

That's just the beginning. Like yawns, grievances are contagious, and unlike yawns, they endlessly reproduce in new forms. Things that previously were unnoticed escalate into intolerable injustices. The many college-educated baristas with degrees in ethnic studies are trained experts in the manufacture of excuses to take offense.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz contacted Heather McGhee of the equality advocacy group Demos and Sherrilyn Ifill of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund after the arrest in May for advice. The two wrote a report with several recommendations, including "a top-to-bottom civil rights audit, more resources for employees encountering customers with mental-health and addiction problems, and the creation of a 'customer bill of rights' to be posted at each store[.]"

D.C. McAllister writes at the Daily Wire:

