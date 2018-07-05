Feinstein Democrats will Bork Amy Coney Barrett as 'too Catholic'

One irony is that Governor Robert Casey, a pro-life Catholic, signed the Pennsylvania law restricting abortion that was challenged by Planned Parenthood. Casey was barred by Bill and Hillary Clinton from speaking at the 1992 Democratic Convention because of his pro-life views.

The Democratic Party, controlled primarily by the leftist media, is out to destroy Amy Coney Barrett, one of the finalists to be appointed by President Trump to the U.S. Supreme Court. Her sin is that she has nine children, two adopted, and is a member of a charismatic ecumenical group including Catholics and Protestants. Because of this, the Dems and media believe she would vote to overrule Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which established the constitutional right to an abortion , if the issue arises.

Senator Dianne Feinstein started the attack during the confirmation hearing on September 2017 of Barrett to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit by stating:

Why is it that so many of us on this side have this very uncomfortable feeling that — you know, dogma and law are two different things. And I think whatever a religion is, it has its own dogma. The law is totally different. And I think in your case, professor, when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you, and that's of concern when you come to big issues that large numbers of people have fought for years in this country.

Feinstein, speaking for the pro-abortion Democrats, wants to create the view that Barrett as a Catholic will decide an abortion case based on her Catholic religion. This is the same attack that was used against Governor Al Smith in 1928, the first Catholic presidential nominee: that he would govern following orders from Rome.

This was again trotted out in 1960, when JFK ran.

The Feinstein Democrats would never question the religion of anyone who supports abortion. Nor will they question a nominee about how his religion affects his judicial views, except when it comes to abortion.

Abortion is the most holy sacrament of the Democratic Party. Why? It does not make sense. If Roe-Casey is overruled, which I doubt will happen, it will not mean that abortion is illegal. It will mean only that it is not a constitutional right. Each state would then deal with the issue. Most states would allow abortions, especially up to 15 or 20 weeks, and most would outlaw late-term abortion. It is difficult to understand why this is so objectionable to Democrats. This is federalism at work, with each state deciding the issue through its elected representatives, not by nine unelected judges.

The modern Democratic Party has moved so far left, especially with its obsession with destroying any judicial candidate who is pro-life, that it has repudiated its past. The Democratic Party in the Northern cities like New York, Philadelphia, and Boston helped assimilate the Catholic immigrants from Ireland, Italy, and eastern Europe. These immigrants stayed loyal to the Democrats, but now the Democratic Party has rewarded Catholics by attacking any Catholic who is pro-life. Too bad the Dems and media do not show the same level of concern for unborn Americans that they profess to show for illegal aliens.

Abortion is not a Catholic issue. It is an issue of when we protect human life. Most states have passed laws that make it criminal homicide to kill an unborn child, except for abortion.

This means that the majority of Americans recognize an unborn child as a human entitled to be protected against being killed, except by an abortionist.

Senator Feinstein knows that an unborn child should be protected. She attended a Catholic elementary school, where she says she learned the answers to the "big questions."

Now the only big question that concerns Feinstein, and the Feinstein Democrats, is how to destroy a decent, intelligent woman because she is Catholic and will be nominated by Trump. The only acceptable Catholics to the Feinsteins are the Biden, Teddy Kennedy, Pelosi, and Cuomo political types, who will do anything to win an election. The modern Democratic Party has sold its history and its soul to get votes by supporting the killing of the unborn.