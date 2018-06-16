World IQ going down

Westerns have lost 14 IQ points on average since the Victorian age, according to a study published by the University of Amsterdam last year. Jan te Nijenhuis thinks this could be because intelligent women tend to have less children than women who are not as clever.... educated people are deciding to have fewer children, so that subsequent generations are largely made up of less intelligent people.

Researchers have discovered an alarming trend: the average IQ's of human beings is on a downward spiral .

Richard Lynn, a psychologist at the University of Ulster, calculated the decline in humans’ genetic potential. He used data on average IQs around the world in 1950 and 2000 to discover that our collective intelligence has dropped by one IQ point. Dr Lynn predicts that if this trend continues, we could lose another 1.3 IQ points by 2050.

Remember when liberals said that a one degree rise in global temperatures in a century could lead to cities being flooded and enormous tidal waves?

Just think what a drop of one IQ point in the next century could cause.

According to my calculation, each point drop in global IQ, on average, will cause:

1) 30 more Democrats to be elected in the House of Representatives and 4 more in the Senate;

2) 7,000,000 people will be medicated for "unconscious racism".

3) 4,000,000 more people will have to seek psychiatric care for fear of global warming

4) 2,000,000 people with Islamophobia will die when they try to cure themselves with immersion therapy.

5) People will start seeking abortions in the tenth month.

6) People will start claiming they are porpoises and demand quarters in zoos and aquariums

7) Judges will determine abortion, gay rights, free speech, and Second Amendment cases by cutting open small animals and interpreting their entrails.

As for the cause in the drop in IQ's, some researchers believe it is precisely what was alluded to above, because smart women are having careers instead of children or careers instead of more children, and that less intelligent women, such as those on welfare, are having more of them.

Liberals like to suggest otherwise, that "environmental" factors determine intelligence. Yeah, it's all about what snacks you eat.

No, not really.

My personal theory is that the drop in IQ is real and viral; that is, it is caused by an infection which is highly communicable through proximity. Have you ever noticed how less intelligent people tend to associate with other less intelligent people? It's been because they have all infected each other with the low IQ virus.

If I'm right, people who haven't been infected should be sure to wash their hands frequently and wear earplugs among the infected, or they may find themselves mindlessly voting Democrat in the next election like all the rest.

Thomas Lifson adds:

The 2006 movie Idiocracy was hailed at the time as prophetic. It posited the precise phenomenon of global IQ declining as the most intelligent people failed to reproduce and the welfare class was rewarded for having babies.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.