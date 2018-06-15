With FBI's boiling hate for voters exposed, America dodged a bullet by electing Trump

The text messages are incredible. According to the gleanings of J. Christian Adams over at Pajamas Media :

One of the biggest takeaways from the Department of Justice's 500-page inspector general report is how deep the contempt for voters is among the Federal Bureau of Investigation's leadership elite.

One FBI agent on the Hillary investigation wrote in an FBI text: Trump's supporters are all poor to middle class, uneducated, lazy POS. "POS" is the agent's acronym for "Pieces Of S‑‑‑."

There's also this from Adams:

In another FBI communication, Strzok says he visited a rural Virginia Walmart – and the customers had a political odor: Just went to a southern Virginia Walmart. I could SMELL the Trump support.... Strzok does not say he could see Trump support, or hear it discussed. Rather, he smelled it among the customers.

And this:

Other FBI agents on the Hillary investigation ridiculed the "average American public." Others referred to Donald Trump as "Donald Drumpf" on FBI instant messages repeatedly. Even after the election, FBI agents complained about being on duty on Inauguration Day. "F‑‑‑ Trump," wrote one agent on the Hillary investigation in an FBI communication.

It's so bad that the I.G. report said these remarks, just oozing with contempt for the American public, led to an atmosphere that "has brought discredit to themselves, sowed doubt about the FBI's handling of the Midyear investigation, and impacted the reputation of the FBI."

No kidding.

What's vividly left unsaid is that this scheming and contempt would never have been discovered, let alone investigated, had the winner of the 2016 election been Hillary Clinton instead of Donald Trump.

Everyone at the bureau's headquarters was so invested in Hillary winning and so sure it would happen that all of them fell into corrupt partisan politics, in part because no one was checking them and because they believed that it would all be tolerated with Hillary on the way to the presidency anyway. They were taking their cue from the leadership, even as it was an anticipated leadership. A fish rots from the head down.

What would that mean for America's Trump voters? Probably more criminalization of dissent, such as what happened under the Obama administration with the dissident-targeting of the Internal Revenue Service. IRS tax-exempt chief Lois Lerner engaged in a passive-aggressive effort to halt the Tea Party by denying its organizations authorization to operate as non-profits. Her acts were often credited with swinging the 2012 election to President Obama instead of Mitt Romney. The little Tea Party groups that were denied permits to organize and operate, which is their First Amendment right, were the victim of suppression by de facto Chavista-style government thugs, and the latter got away with it under Democratic rule.

If the IRS could get away with that, imagine what the FBI could get away with had Hillary Clinton been elected. Can you say "police state"?

The other creepy thing about it is that had Trump never been elected, none of these facts would even have become known. The partisan corruption would have simply expanded, unknown to the public, and suddenly there would be all kinds of "lawbreaking" found among innocent conservative groups, under the sort of logic you can find from the Castro regime, which suppresses dissidents, the boiling backdrop of hate completely obscured.

Untold suffering and damage to American voters expressing their legitimate opinions would have happened had this report not come out, a certainty for us had Hillary Clinton been elected. In short, they would have come for us, because they hate us.

What deliverance it was that America's voters elected Trump. An Augean stable of corruption was building among federal agencies such as the FBI, and Hillary Clinton would have accelerated it. Instead, Trump was elected, and it's going to be gone.

Image credit: SWilsonMC via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.