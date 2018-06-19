West Point cadet who advocated for communism discharged from the Army

Rapone's social media posts were full of hate for the army, for officers, and civilian leaders while advocating for a "socialist revolution" in America.

Spenser Rapone, the West Point cadet who rocked the army by sporting a "Communism will win" message on his hat, has been kicked out of the Army with a less than honorable discharge.

Fox News:

He is no longer part of the U.S. military after top brass at Fort Drum's 10th Mountain Division accepted his resignation Monday after an earlier warning for "conduct unbecoming of an officer." He's leaving the military with an other-than-honorable discharge. Army officials condemned the cadet last year and opened an investigation into his social media activity. "Second Lieutenant Rapone's actions in no way reflect the values of the U.S. Military Academy or the U.S. Army," an Army statement read. His open advocacy of communism attracted the criticism from Florida Sen. Marco Rubio who then urged the U.S. military to dismiss Rapone for supporting the country's enemies. The now-former cadet said the probe found him advocating for socialist revolution online and disparaging high-ranking officers and U.S. officials. The Army said it took "appropriate action" in dealing with the situation. But Rapone remains unabashed, posting a picture on Monday showing him [giving] the middle finger at a sign at the entrance to Fort Drum, captioned with "One final salute."

This guy reminds me of Lee Harvey Oswald, accused assassin of JFK and an ex-Marine who spouted Marxist propaganda while in the Corps. Oswald later defected briefly to the Soviet Union, but his understanding of Marxism was childlike, and he appeared to adopt the persona of a revolutionary to get attention.

Rapone knows as much about "socialism" as Oswald grasped of Marxism. With hashtags like "#turnthegunsaround" and quotes from Howard Zinn, it's clear Rapone has little in the way of critical thinking skills.

But that doesn't answer the question of how and why he got into West Point in the first place. And how he went through four years without being outed as an anti-American loon.

The Army took its own sweet time in discharging him, although there is some talk of making Rapone pay the government back the money spent on his education, since he didn't fulfill his five-year service obligation. He has become a hero to the far left, so if he's forced to pay the taxpayer back, he will no doubt easily raise the cash to do so.