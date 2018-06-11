Two primaries on Tuesday illustrate why the 'Blue Wave' is far from certain

But to the amazement of some Democratic partisans, all of that has changed for the better. Trump's approval numbers are better than Obama's at this point of his presidency. The gap between Democrats and Republicans in the generic polls has narrowed considerably. GOP fundraising has taken off and the party has recruited several strong candidates to run in open races.

Indeed, the primaries in North Dakota and Nevada on Tuesday illustrate just how far the GOP has come in just a few months.

CNN:

For months, Nevada and North Dakota were among the biggest headaches facing President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans headed into November's midterm elections. In Nevada, until March, the GOP had two well-known candidates. In North Dakota, until February, it had none. But after aggressive intervention from the White House, Trump's political team and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the GOP now has one candidate in each of those races -- giving the party nothing to worry about in Tuesday's primaries in two of the most important Senate battlegrounds on the 2018 midterm map. "This is an example of what it looks like when things work well," said Josh Holmes, a top political adviser to McConnell. "Both of them had opportunity to be big trouble."

Few would have given Nevada's incumbent GOP Senator Dean Heller much of a chance to survive a primary challenge in January. Heller angered many Nevada Republicans by voting against Obamacare repeal and saying some unkind words about the president. But Heller managed to mend fences a bit with Trump and the White House, along with Majority Leader McConnell induced Heller's main GOP primary challenger Danny Tarkanian to drop out of the race and run for a House seat. Tarkanian is a perennial candidate who has never won anything and would have had great difficulty in the general election. But Heller's standing with Nevada voters has improved and Trump has agreed to campaign for him. He appears to have a very good chance of holding on to his seat.

In North Dakota, the problem was finding a suitable candidate to run against incumbent Senator Heidi Heitkamp.