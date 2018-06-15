They must be joking when they claim political bias was not what guided Obama's DoJ and FBI
The Department of Justice's Inspector General's report is out on the conduct of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in its investigations of President Trump, and incredibly, despite a mountain of misdeeds, from vowing to 'stop Trump' to dripping contempt for President Trump's voters as poor and stupid, the report concludes there was no political bias?
Give us a break.
If there was no bias, why is it taking so long to fire and charge anyone? Start with that.
That is as much B.S. as former FBI Director James Comey saying that Hillary Clinton didn't have intent to break the law. She was all good intentions, you see, and therefore just "extremely careless." The way we all can get, is that it? The woman endangered U.S. National Security and allowed all of her communications, as well as the communications of countless people who worked with her, to be an open book to any predatory foreign power. And it's now come to light that the predators helped themselves.
