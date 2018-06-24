The New York Times tries hard to understand Trump voters

So they came up with this slightly patronizing piece, reporting that President Trump's supporters have doubled down in the face of typically bad press coverage, the 91% that's negative, in fact, which voters all notice. They start with a pretty good anecdote to explain what's happening :

They swear they're trying to be good. No, really. The New York Times is trying, hard , really hard, to understand the inexplicable Trump voter and why Trump happened.

LEESBURG, Va. — Gina Anders knows the feeling well by now. President Trump says or does something that triggers a spasm of outrage. She doesn’t necessarily agree with how he handled the situation. She gets why people are upset. But Ms. Anders, 46, a Republican from suburban Loudoun County, Va., with a law degree, a business career, and not a stitch of “Make America Great Again” gear in her wardrobe, is moved to defend him anyway. “All nuance and all complexity — and these are complex issues — are completely lost,” she said, describing “overblown” reactions from the president’s critics, some of whom equated the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant children and parents to history’s greatest atrocities. “It makes me angry at them, which causes me to want to defend him to them more,” Ms. Anders said.

Which is about the right story for all of us. One false move and the left whips out the Nazi card, yelling, screaming, howling, protesting, bawling, and going to the Nazi well one time too many.

Peggy Noonan observed awhile back that voters took time to come around to President Trump and as a result of finally taking the leap, they feel invested in the guy. That would explain why the crazed instances of the left screaming cause the support for Trump to hold.

The left has this way over overplaying its hand. And it's been doing so since the day Trump announced his candidacy.

The Trump voters I know have told me they voted for the man, not out of any great love for him, but because they were so disgusted by how unfairly the mainstream press had been treating him during the presidential race. That alone did it.

Just like that - that media behavior was what got Trump his votes.

Even Mike Allen is noticing the overkill in his column today.

Here are a couple of just recent stories that illustrate this media unfairness very well.

Former conservative Andrew Sullivan says the screaming and yelling over the border issue is obviously a problem of leftists yelling 'Nazi' and using the illegal immigrant children as pawns for the execution of their wider plan. It's not really about caring about kids, because if they really did care about them, they'd build a wall. They won't, and everyone can see why: They are enjoying themselves too much using the kids as human battering rams in their bid to Get Trump. Sullivan thinks they should just give Trump his wall and drop the kids-as-chits tactic.

Everyone can see it.

Heres another, spotted by one of the reporters at Jim Hoft's GatewayPundit: The much-vaunted illegal immigrant children being so horrifically torn from their nursing mothers's arms seem to actually be grown men with five-o'clock shadows, carrying shaving kits. So much for the sob-story 'narrative' the left has been feeding us about toddlers as they scream 'Nazi!'

It's hard to put any credibility into someone screaming 'Nazi!' or 'heartless!' when the reality shows we are talking about five o'clock shadows.

There's also the phony rage-red Time magazine cover, depicting President Trump as cold and heartless as a Honduran toddler screams in anguish at his feet, in its very calculated photo composite, another instance of howling 'holocaust!' when there was no holocaust.

It's almost as if the left's propensity to overstep is the conservative voter's best friend. Keep overstepping, left. As Glenn Reynolds frequently observes at Instapundit: Want more Trump? This is how you get More Trump.