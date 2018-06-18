The one way 'we can do better' is to build a wall, Laura Bush

Her big essay in the Washington Post, blasting the Trump administration for its separation of families crossing the border illegally, is something the leftish political mavens at Axios consider "potentially game-changing." Yet it is particularly hypocritical, given how she and her husband (she's gotten on her only soapbox only because of whom she married) considered President Obama and the Obama administration, no matter what they did, off limits. He "deserves my silence," as former President Bush put it. Lots of deference to the Democrat who spent years on Bush-blaming and absolutely none to the Republican who beat George's brother on a more conservative agenda and triggered the #NeverTrumps.

Former first lady Laura Bush is out politicking against our current president on immigration as yet another political backseat driver, quite against the established precedent.

The Bushes seem as bitter as the left about Trump's election. Now Laura Bush (who is less loathed by the left than her husband) is out sniping and politicking against Trump over policies established by past presidents.

She writes:

In the six weeks between April 19 and May 31, the Department of Homeland Security has sent nearly 2,000 children to mass detention centers or foster care. More than 100 of these children are younger than 4 years old. The reason for these separations is a zero-tolerance policy for their parents, who are accused of illegally crossing our borders. I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart.

And...

Americans pride ourselves on being a moral nation, on being the nation that sends humanitarian relief to places devastated by natural disasters or famine or war. We pride ourselves on believing that people should be seen for the content of their character, not the color of their skin. We pride ourselves on acceptance. If we are truly that country, then it is our obligation to reunite these detained children with their parents – and to stop separating parents and children in the first place.

The problem with her carping is that she doesn't offer any solutions. Yes, it's a dilemma to separate children from parents caught illegally crossing our border and, acting on the advice of activists, claiming asylum. But that very setup is the result of a system that incentivizes that particular behavior. In the past, illegal immigrants could cross with kids safe in the assumption that they would be released on the promise of appearing at court date, which resulted in large numbers who never bothered to show up. Releasing such people was the same as letting them live here, given what they got away with. The Trump administration initiated a zero-tolerance policy for all crossers, insisting on some kind of adjudication to disincentivize this kind of behavior, instead of the Obama-Bush policy of drift. As a solution, the former first lady, in the full Miss America world peace tradition, offers nothing more than "we can do better" as the answer, failing to address the issue of incentives or the fact that the border is being repeatedly violated and cartels are being empowered by crossing fees.

The alternative to the current setup, unfortunately, is to let illegals go free in the U.S., where large numbers of them do not bother to show up for their court dates. Is that what Laura Bush wants? There are certainly conservatives who think so, given the Bush administration's failed efforts to enact amnesty in 2007, under the then euphemistic title of "Comprehensive Immigration Reform."

It's hard to understand what Laura Bush has in mind here. She offers no solutions that address the incentivization of illegal immigration through the use of children, or the other problem, which is that human-smuggling rackets are increasingly common as smugglers claim to be children's "parents," with Border officials apparently expected just to take their word for it.

Either we have a border or we don't. The best thing we can do is advise illegals not to come here illegally, but instead follow the law and make their asylum applications either in their first countries of recourse or from the U.S. embassies in their home countries. There also have been proposals floated around to set up new centers outside the U.S. to process these requests, which would resolve the issue of failure to meet court appearances. In other words, work is being done, but no credit from Laura Bush.

The reality is, with asylum-seekers and illegal immigrants failing to respect the courts, the only solution is to keep them out of the country to keep them from getting away with their contempt for the law. That raises the question of the other proposed solution, which is to build a wall. That certainly would keep the kids Laura Bush is carping about out of camps.

Maybe the most authentic solution in light of this phony child crisis highlighted by Laura Bush really is a wall. Perhaps President Trump should let her know.

Image Credit: Manfred Werner via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.