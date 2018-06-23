The man likely to be the next president of Mexico just called for mass migration to the US

I don't think this fellow and Donald Trump are going to get along very well, do you?

Mexican presidential candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) called for mass immigration to the United States during a speech Tuesday declaring it a "human right" for all North Americans. "And soon, very soon – after the victory of our movement – we will defend all the migrants in the American continent and all the migrants in the world," Obrador said, adding that immigrants "must leave their towns and find a life in the United States." He then declared it as "a human right we will defend," eluniversal.com reports. While the election is not until July 1, Obrador is by far the frontrunner. Obrador in April delivered [a] speech criticizing Trump and promising that Mexico will not become a "piñata" for any foreign government, Global News reports. The former mayor of Mexico City, Obrador holds progressive populist views. The 64-year-old ran unsuccessfully for president twice before, according to DW. Fox's Tucker Carlson noted Thursday that Obrador has previously proposed granting amnesty to Mexican drug cartels. "America is now Mexico's social safety net, and that's a very good deal for the Mexican ruling class," Carlson added.

To be sure, AMLO is only saying out loud what every other Mexican president believed in his heart: that America is Mexico's "social safety net" and that it's up to the U.S. taxpayer to take care of Mexico's unemployable, destitute millions.

Unsaid by AMLO is the implication of a mass migration of Mexicans to the U.S. The not so secret dream of every Mexican government is that illegals flooding into America will eventually allow for a "return" of California and much of the American southwest to Mexico.

What makes this socialist different, however, is his novel argument that entering the U.S. illegally is actually a "human right." That's an opinion we could have a lot of fun with. One would assume that if it were a "human right" to illegally enter the U.S., it would then be a human right to enter Mexico – or any other country, for that matter.

AMLO is just pushing leftist buttons by proclaiming this brand spanking new human right. He can't be serious, can he? It hardly matters. Trump will, I'm sure, have something to say about a mass migration of Mexicans to the U.S. If this socialist nut-job actually believes he can encourage that kind of invasion and not suffer any consequences, he doesn't know our president.