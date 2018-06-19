The great pile-on: Every loathsome washed up pol crawls out of the woodwork to bash Trump on child migrants

President Trump, to his credit, is holding firm on his zero-tolerance policy for illegal migrants at the border. That's led the press to a considerable feeding frenzy on one of the consequences of it: the separation of migrants traveling with children so that the illegally arrived adults can wait their asylum claims out in detention, and the children can wait it out in non-prison conditions. That's brought on lots of pictures of crying children and claimed stories of missing-children outrages, as well as a ton of phony news, dutifully reported over and over. The object is to weaken Trump in the wake of his successes on the economy and with North Korea, as well as end his quest for an end to open borders.