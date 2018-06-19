The defining characteristic of the White House press corps: They don't listen

As fabulous as Sarah Sanders is, watching her daily press briefing is beyond frustrating; it is infuriating. The people she faces each day in that room are rude, antagonistic, angry, and generally vile. They are perpetually on the attack. They never listen to what she says. On Monday, Kirstjen Nielsen, also an amazing woman, faced them with similar results. These not-reporters apparently did not hear a word she said. That was evident from the questions they shouted at her the minute she offered to answer a few. These press jackals are ignorant of facts. They fall for the lamest narratives pushed by a panoply of anti-Trump groups, many of them financed by George Soros. This explosion of insanity over children being separated from their "parents" is just more amped up propaganda.

Nielsen's presentation on the events at the border was fact-filled, clearly stated, and easily checked if any of those not-reporters were interested in facts. But they are not. They are interested only in maligning the president. They are the stupid people. They actually seem to believe that their childish shouting and bullying of Sarah Sanders and Kirstjen Nielsen, in an obviously orchestrated campaign for open borders, is going to win over voters in November. It will not. Most Americans are sick to death of what "migrants" have done to our cities. We are sick to death of governors and mayors who claim their cities and states to be sanctuaries for the likes of MS-13. When these criminals kill innocent citizens, they look the other way and double down on insanity. They blabber on about "the children." But thousands of those unaccompanied kids whose parents sent them our way have been handed over to child sex-traffickers. On this score, A.G. Sessions has been making inroads. The Trump administration is rescuing trafficked kids and, at the border, separating many of them from their users and abusers. Many of those so-called "family units" are not family units at all. President Obama successfully, with intent, flooded the country with illegal migrants. He invited them, encouraged them to come here. He is responsible for the danger thousands of them endured to get here alone. President Trump is right to say, as he did on Monday, that "the United States will not be a migrant camp, and it will not be a refugee holding facility." We are already a homeless camp. San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle have been blighted by their homeless populations, invited there by their local progressive politicians. Hundreds of other cities throughout the country are enduing the same fate. The not-reporters, not-journalists, do not care about the homeless any more than they care about the children "separated" from their families at the border. Have they ever expressed concern about the tens of thousands of children left parentless by citizen-criminals who are sent to prison? No. Never. It is a safe bet that those children have a rougher time than those being cared for by HHS at the border. Our media, especially those who have the privilege of being part of the White House press corps, are petulant children with high self-regard, just as members of gangs have high self-esteem. Their defining characteristic is that they do not listen or learn. They do not care about facts or truth. They see themselves as authors of America's script, the script they have in their heads. That script was rejected by the voters who love their country. Stormy Daniels didn't take Trump out. Maybe this will? No, it will not. As usual, the media and the Democrats like the odious Pelosi believe to the core of their beings that the rest of us are "poor to middle class, un-educated, lazy pos" (Agent 5 to Agent 1, FBI). To this day, they cannot accept the fact that so many of us voted for the man they loathe and who, they fear, will expose their venality. Image: Screen shot from White House video.