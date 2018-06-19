Strzok text 'We'll stop' Trump presidency was deeply buried, requiring extensive forensic efforts to recover it

One of the bombshells obscurely revealed by the Department of Justice's inspector general is clear intent to cover up evidence of intent by a senior FBI official to block Donald Trump from being elected.

First, in a footnote in his over 500-page report (first spotted by former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell), and yesterday in testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, I.G. Horowitz revealed that the plot to eradicate evidence almost succeeded.

"[Trump's] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!" pleaded Page. "No. No he's not. We'll stop it," responded Strzok[.]

That pledge, indicating that he would use the awesome powers at his disposal to ensure that Donald Trump would never be president, was buried so deeply that extensive forensic resources had to be employed to recover it. Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller:

Michael Horowitz, the head of the DOJ's office of inspector general (OIG), said that his cyber forensics team took four separate investigative steps before discovering a controversial Aug. 8, 2016 text message that Strzok sent to former FBI attorney Lisa Page.



The forensic team went as far as contacting the Pentagon for help in extracting text messages that were missing from Strzok's and Page's FBI-issued cell phones.

Peter Strzok's lawyer has indicated that he is willing to testify before a House committee without the need for a subpoena. CNN:

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte started his committee's process on Friday to issue a subpoena for Strzok to testify as part of the House GOP investigation into the FBI's actions in the 2016 election, two sources familiar with the subpoena told CNN on Friday. Strzok's lawyer, Aitan Goelman, called Goodlatte's pursuit of a warrant "wholly unnecessary." Goelman wrote in the letter obtained by CNN that his client "has been fully cooperative with the DOJ Office of Inspector General" and "intends to voluntarily appear and testify before your committee and any other Congressional committee that invites him." Goelman told CNN on Sunday that "Pete is central to this story. We should let the American people see who he really is."

How on Earth will he explain away his effort to hide this?

One theory is that Strzok may have turned state's evidence. That would explain why he has remained in the employ of the FBI, in a human resources job. Is a repentant informant "who he really is"? So far, there has been no sign whatsoever that this is the case.