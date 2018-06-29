Soon-to-be-unemployed Jeff Flake shopping himself for a gig at MSNBC or CNN

Senator Jeff Flake is giving up his seat in the purported “World’s greatest deliberative body” because he knows he would never be re-elected. Now, according to reports, he is hoping for a seat in a television studio where he can cater to another sort of constituency: cable news viewers of MSNBC or CNN (if any viewers remain after the next rating period).

I am just hoping that he ends up at MSNBC, because I’d hate to have to look at him at an airport gate area someday on CNN.

As a lobbyist, he would have no sway with Republicans, and Dems would regard him as the opposition. Life's tough when you sell out your own side.

What else could he do?

“That’s down the road—that’s six months,” Flake said with a laugh.

When asked by The Daily Beast whether he is in talks for a cable-news gig, Flake declined to confirm or deny that the meetings took place.

