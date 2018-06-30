Remember how hot it used to get before 'global warming'?

Yesterday in Springfield, Illinois it was forecasted to be 97 degrees, but it only hit 92. The record high for this day was 104 in 1934. It is a shame that it has only been colder for 84 straight years. In reverence to Michael Mann and others we should adjust the 1930s temperatures down because they just don't match the agenda.

I am nostalgic for the days before the great global warming and climate change panic.

The record-high temperature in Springfield was 112 on July 14, 1954, and it was over 100 for 29 days in 1954 during the 1945-1976 global cooling period.

1936 heat wave culminated 75 years ago today; 50 deaths resulted It's July. It's Illinois. It's hot. It's normal. But 75 years ago, summer 1936 was anything but normal for Springfield and the rest of the Midwest. Four of Springfield's 10 hottest days ever came during July 1936, including a then-all-time high of 110 degrees on July 14. That record was broken on the same date in 1954, which registered a high of 112. The temperature reached triple digits on 29 days that year, including 12 consecutive days from July 4 through 14.

Since I was 16 months old in July 1954 and running around in a cloth diaper, I am trying to picture what my parents did because it was so hot. They must have turned on the TV to see what Al Roker was saying as to how many millions were under the heat dome and what the heat index was. Nope – they didn't have a TV, and the heat index was not developed until 1978, around the time the current global warming scare started. How convenient.

How could they keep me safe when no one told them to keep me out of the sun and try to keep cool? Did they know to drink water? What if the heat index was 120? Would that have changed anything?

They did have a box fan on the second floor (we know how well a box fan in hot temperatures worked). We also had a 1950 Ford with 4-65 air conditioning: four windows down at 65 MPH. That worked well also.

As I got older, when it was hot after a baseball game, I would get in my skivvies, and they would spray me with a hose. The rich people had a three-ring pool and sprinklers. Life is so unfair.

My evil parents even had me walk on hot days to a school that didn't have air conditioning.

I can imagine Helen and Eddie sitting around on the porch, yearning for the days before fossil fuels and humans warmed the Earth. Life was great with no electricity, burning wood, horses, dirt roads, and no sewage or water treatment plants. They could also expect to live to around 50 before fossil fuels. If only we could go back when temperatures and sea levels never changed, when the ice at the Arctic and Antarctica was the same from year to year. Then fossil fuels changed that.

The heat index was developed in 1978 by George Winterling as the "humiture" and was adopted by the USA's National Weather Service a year later.

I think Obama; Al Gore; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old socialist from New York; Bernie; and others who say fossil fuels are the problem should give us a lecture on how wonderful life would be without them and exactly how they could control the climate, temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity forever if only they were allowed to confiscate trillions more dollars from us.

They should focus their discussion on all the contradictory, wrong, dire predictions of the past. Here is a good start.

Maybe they could focus on the statements below from 1998, 2006, and 2007 that admit that the global warming-climate change garbage is all about money and that the climate has always changed naturally.

Anthony Watts provides a trip down memory lane:

A brief history of climate panic and crisis ... both warming and cooling For at least 114 120 years, climate "scientists" have been claiming that the climate was going to kill us...but they have kept switching whether it was a coming ice age, or global warming. (A timeline of claims follows, updated to 2014) 1895 – Geologists Think the World May Be Frozen Up Again – – Geologists Think the World May Be Frozen Up Again – New York Times, February 1895

1902 – "Disappearing Glaciers…deteriorating slowly, with a persistency that means their final annihilation…scientific fact…surely disappearing." – Los Angeles Times

1923 – "Scientist says Arctic ice will wipe out Canada" – Professor Gregory of Yale University, American representative to the Pan-Pacific Science Congress,

1933 – "…wide-spread and persistent tendency toward warmer weather…Is our climate changing?" – Federal Weather Bureau "Monthly Weather Review."

1954 – Climate – the Heat May Be Off – Fortune Magazine

1959 – "Arctic Findings in Particular Support Theory of Rising Global Temperatures" – New York Times

1974 – Global cooling for the past forty years – Time Magazine

1974 – "As for the present cooling trend a number of leading climatologists have concluded that it is very bad news indeed" – Fortune magazine, who won a Science Writing Award from the American Institute of Physics for its analysis of the danger 1988 – I would like to draw three main conclusions. Number one, the earth is warmer in 1988 than at any time in the history of instrumental measurements. Jim Hansen , – I would like to draw three main conclusions. Number one, the earth is warmer in 1988 than at any time in the history of instrumental measurements. June 1988 testimony before Congress,

1998 – No matter if the science [of global warming] is all phony . . . climate change [provides] the greatest opportunity to bring about justice and equality in the world." —Christine Stewart, Canadian Minister of the Environment, Calgary Herald , 1998

2003 – Emphasis on extreme scenarios may have been appropriate at one time, when the public and decision-makers were relatively unaware of the global warming issue, and energy sources such as "synfuels," shale oil and tar sands were receiving strong consideration" – Jim Hansen 2006 – "What we have fundamentally forgotten is simple primary school science. Climate always changes. It is always…warming or cooling, it's never stable. And if it were stable, it would actually be interesting scientifically because it would be the first time for four and a half billion years." — Philip Stott , emeritus professor of bio-geography at the University of London

2007– "I gave a talk recently (on fallacies of global warming) and three members of the Canadian government, the environmental cabinet, came up afterwards and said, 'We agree with you, but it's not worth our jobs to say anything.' So what's being created is a huge industry with billions of dollars of government money and people's jobs dependent on it." – Dr. Tim Ball, Coast-to-Coast, Feb 6, 2007 2013 – Global-warming 'proof' is evaporating. The 2013 hurricane season just ended as one of the five quietest years since 1960. But don't expect anyone who pointed to last year's hurricanes as "proof" of the need to act against global warming to apologize; the warmists don't work that way. – Global-warming 'proof' is evaporating. The 2013 hurricane season just ended as one of the five quietest years since 1960. But don't expect anyone who pointed to last year's hurricanes as "proof" of the need to act against global warming to apologize; the warmists don't work that way. New York Post, Dec 5, 2013

There is a crisis brewing in England. They are short of CO2, and I believe they should blame Obama, Kerry, and the Paris climate accord.