Picking fights with President Trump

In other words, the same countries that did not fulfill their NATO obligations ( a real treaty ratified in 1949 ) are now all worked up over the Paris Accords, or a wish list without an enforcement mechanism.

God bless the poor soul stuck at an airport today. You will see panel after panel on CNN talking about how President Trump has isolated the U.S. from the world.

According to news reports, PM Trudeau of Canada and the President Maccron of France are angry. This is how President Trump responded:

"Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers. The EU trade surplus with the U.S. is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out. Look forward to seeing them tomorrow," Trump tweeted.

President Trump is on the right track here.

I support free trade but it's nice to remind others that it's a two-way street.

Furthermore, don't forget that PM Trudeau and President Maccron are not exactly popular at home.

Up in Canada, recent polls show that most people are getting tired of Trudeau's act. In other words, picking a fight with President Trump has more to do with energizing Canadian liberals than the details of trade.

Over in France, President Maccron is rather unpopular -- more simply, the latest French leader is coming to terms with running one of world's most dysfunctional countries.

Over here, President Trump's polls are going in the other direction.

All of this will pass, but don’t underestimate the politics at home.

