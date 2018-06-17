Paul Manafort's enemies burst forward from their Norman Rockwell painting

In the case of former Trump campaign manager, Paul Manafort, now in jail on charges of witness tampering in what his lawyers say was a bid to formulate his defense from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, it's more like 10,000 words.

Get a load of the United Press International photo that ran in the New York Post here.

Give that agency a Pulitzer prize, because its photo tells us all we need to know about what is going on.

What do we see here? An obviously stressed but trying-to-retain-his-composure Paul Manafort marching with lawmen to some courthouse or something, while a big scrum of grotesque gawkers, fat slobby media, and determined little kids with eyes wide open at the side of the picture do their thing.

It's a classic Rockwellian picture of ridiculousness, the kind of picture you don't see the New York Times, Politico, or any of the big, deep-thinking press, determined to 'get' the guy, out printing. Apparently, the world of Norman Rockwell can be quite photoreal when the topic is the left.

I don't defend Manafort or what he did. I do pity him, but the law is the law and everyone needs to do their finances right. As I wrote here yesterday, the whole premise for the investigation is a little skeezy, given that the Special Counsel's office was set up under such illegally politicized circumstances. That said:

With enemies like this, it's pretty obvious Manafort has an extra advantage. Just watch the press and its leftist gawkers do something to blow the whole case up. Based on their track record, it's what they do.