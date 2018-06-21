On Immigration Congress Snoozes, Trump Cruises

Congress has had ample opportunity to fix our immigration laws. Nothing has been accomplished, regardless of which party controlled Congress or the White House. Democrats had a veto-proof majority in 2009 and chose to make health insurance unaffordable for millions of Americans, rather than fix the immigration system that this week they suddenly care so much about.

After a week of nonstop media cacophony about how President Trump is a Nazi, putting kids in cages, separating parents from their children, and being an all-around ogre, he acted. The immigration mess is one of Congress’s making, passing vague and unenforceable laws, then twiddling their thumbs when the light of day shined brightly on America’s dysfunctional border security and immigration scheme.

Establishment Republicans have been pushing for amnesty for decades as payback to their donors at the Chamber of Commerce and big business. It seems that open borders are the only thing establishment Democrats and Republicans can agree upon. Fortunately, American voters and President Trump feel otherwise.

Did the President take the easy way out, caving to Jake Tapper and Rachel Maddow, by signing an executive order, or did he once again play rope-a-dope with the media and Washington establishment?

This is the New York Times’ take,

“President Trump caved to enormous political pressure on Wednesday and signed an executive order that ends the separation of families by indefinitely detaining parents and children together at the border.”

Trump’s executive order stipulates that the government will continue to prosecute illegal border crossers. And instead of separating families, they will be kept together, in detention facilities, while waiting for their cases to be heard by the courts.

Is this what Democrats wanted when they urged Trump to use his executive order power? Was this the “cave in” that the media thinks it is? The only cave is where the Democrats will be wandering in come November. Only a day ago Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged President Trump to, “Sign an executive order to end the separation of families at the border, saying it doesn't require legislation.” He even offered to lend Trump his pen to sign the order.

Be careful what you wish for since you might get it. Trump borrowed Schumer’s pen and handed him back a flaming bag of excrement. What Schumer likely wanted was a return to “catch and release” meaning that no one gets detained. Instead he got the opposite – everyone is now detained. Trump couldn’t resist rubbing salt in Schumer’s butt rash.

Don’t worry, the Republicans, and your President, will fix it! pic.twitter.com/xsbuPzXbHj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018

This mess is all due to the Flores consent decree from 1999 stipulating that unaccompanied children cannot be detained for more than 20 days. The Ninth Circuit Court extended it to children coming with family units. So, while adults were waiting for their court date due to their illegal immigration or asylum request, the clock was ticking, and few had their cases heard within 20 days. Children had to be released and therefore the “families” were separated.

What the Democrats and open-borders Republicans were hoping for was for the entire family unit to be released pending trial, knowing with almost complete certainty that the “family” would disappear into America, never to appear in court or be heard from again. Except on election day to pull the lever for the guy or gal with a “D” after their name.

After near hysterical demands for Trump to do something, he certainly did. Now the entire family will remain in detention, or better yet, be sent home to be repatriated into their homeland, with an instruction sheet on how to immigrate legally to the United States if that is their desire.

What now? Expect Democrats, shocked that Trump snookered them, to sue Trump over his unlawful executive order, the one they were nagging him to sign for days. The media will turn on a dime and be outraged now over his executive order that solved the problem they were outraged over last week. Democrats remain as furious as ever.

This Executive Order doesn’t fix the crisis. Indefinitely detaining children with their families in camps is inhumane and will not make us safe. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 20, 2018

As there are limited numbers of family shelters, this will be a big problem.

Trump could task former Sheriff Joe Arpaio with building a bunch of his tent cities to house the immigrant families. Perhaps a bad move as that would exacerbate global warming from all the liberal heads exploding. More likely, Trump could return the families, together, to their home countries, which was his likely goal all along.

What won’t happen is catch-and-release, letting the families free in the US pending court dates. Given that most of these “families” are anything but, that would be a bad move. 10,000 out of 12,000 immigrant children are sent to America alone, without their parents, who knows what these “family units” even are? Most are not the Brady Bunch or the Cleaver family.

Will Congress act and fix the sloppy laws they once created? Doubtful as they seem to accomplish little other than fundraise for their next election. Most are asleep with notable exceptions such as Nunes, Jordan, Grassley, Meadows, and a handful of others.

Trump answered his critics in a most effective way. He didn’t silence them and never will, even after his eight years in the White House. But he did fix the problem that everyone was wailing about – separating children from their families. Now they are all in detention together, lots of big happy families.

Expect new outrage. Instead of “children in cages” it will be “families in cages”. The Ryan-McConnell amnesty push will continue. Trump will still be Hitler in the eyes of General Hayden and FDR, sending Japanese-Americans to internment camps, in the eyes of Laura Bush. But despite it all, Trump will be cruising along, having a grand old time pulling another fast one on the sophomoric media and Democrats.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, MPS, a Denver based physician and writer. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.