Oklahoma becomes the 8th state to fall under California travel ban

Californians who work for the state government will be prevented from traveling to Oklahoma as of June 22. Oklahoma has apparently violated a California law which prohibits state-sponsored travel to states with laws that allow discrimination based on sexual or gender orientation.

San Francisco Chronicle:

“Our taxpayer dollars do not fund bigotry,” Becerra said. “No exceptions.” In Oklahoma City, an official with the Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau said she is unaware of any cancellations in visitor bookings because of the dispute, but that it could be too soon to tell. “I’ve not seen an effect,” said Sandy Price, vice president of tourism sales. “I’d hate for there to be a downturn because of this.” Cynthia Reid, vice president of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, said her chamber and its members had fought against the adoption law. “We opposed the legislation, as we oppose all discriminatory legislation,” she said. “One of the reasons we opposed it is for this reason (the California ban) right here.” The California ban could have a “marginal impact on any (Oklahoma) conference involving California state employees,” she said, adding that the chamber “hasn’t done a full assessment.” Last month, Oklahoma’s governor signed the fiercely debated bill, opposed by gay rights groups and many businesses, that also allows private agencies to refuse to place LGBT foster children in homes. “Every child deserves a loving, supportive family, and it’s neither pro-child, nor pro-family, for Oklahoma to deny them one,” said Rick Zbur, the executive director of Equality California, a gay civil rights organization based in Los Angeles. “California taxpayers won’t subsidize Oklahoma’s — or any state’s — discriminatory policies.”

I'm sure there are plenty of California laws that Oklahomans object to, not least of which are sanctuary laws that spit in the face of the rest of the country when it comes to allowing illegal aliens to enter with impunity. California cannot guarantee that all those illegals will remain in California. No doubt some will end up in Oklahoma, placing a burden on state residents who did not vote for sanctuary policies. California cannot invoke federalism in one instance and not in another.

If "bigotry" is the standard by which a state is judged, California should clean up its own house. There are other kinds of bigotry besides idiotic notions about race, ethnic origin, or sexual orientation. If the definition of bigotry is a "stubborn and complete intolerance of any creed, belief, or opinion that differs from one's own" then California should be kicked out of the union. There is no state more intolerable of minority political beliefs. There is no state more intimidating to the free flow of ideas. There is no state more hostile to free speech and freedom of thought.

Eventually, California will get around to banning travel to most states. They will define bigotry more and more broadly until only the most rigidly politically correct states will be left. If that happens, they may as well fall into the sea as they will have separated themselves from the majority of Americans who disagree with them.