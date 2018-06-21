Offer of free Whoppers for life for women impregnated by World Cup players in Russia embarrasses Burger King

Russia’s popular culture is really, really different from America’s. As my colleague Monica Showalter notes, Russia is the home of home of naked newscasters, leopard prints, and women posing in puddles to look sexy for Instagram. So, for the local marketing guy in Russia putting out a social media promotional offer, the following offer may have seemed normal. Justin Tasch reports in the New York Daily News :

The fast-food chain posted an offer on social media offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant from World Cup players.

Lauren Theisen of Deadspin has a picture of the social media post and roughly translates:

Burger King in Russia posted a promotion this morning promising a reward of 3 million Rubles ($47,000) and a lifetime supply of Whoppers for any Russian woman who got pregnant with the child of a World Cup player.

Monica points out: “What's sad here is that it emphasizes how cut off Russia is from western civilization. It probably seemed normal to the people putting this on, and they had no sense of how it would be taken outside the country because they are completely cut off due to sanctions.”

And Theisen notes:

Burger King Russia, which has a history of dumb (but not as gross) stunts like this, has since deleted the post, and apologized for the promotion on Russian social media site VK. Below is a screencap of the original post:

I realize that sympathy for global corporations caught in gross publicity stunts is not popular, but in fact, this sort of incident – differing publicity standards in local organizations -- drives world headquarters crazy in all kinds of companies. In my career as a consultant specializing in global corporate management, I came across analogous situations more than once. In particular, when local operations are in the hands of local franchisees, as is the case with Burger King, the locals (usually correctly) believe that they understand what marketing gambits work better than bureaucrats located on another continent.

In Russia, Burger King “Burger King Worldwide Holdings Inc. did not disclose the terms of its deal with Burger Rus, its Russian franchisee, and VTB Capital, a Russian Investment Bank,” when it announced its expansion in Russia in 2012. But we can assume that details like the content of social media promotions do not require approval from corporate HQ in Miami.

Before social media rose to prominence, the impact of local promotions tended to be purely local. But now that anyone who is offended can post reactions to social media, the global village is a reality, and global companies will be judged on everything a local manager in a very alien (to Americans) culture does online.

What BK now has to do is issue global standards and practices for its franchisees, all over the world, warning them what to avoid. That’s tough enough, but keep in mind that such standards will have to be continually revised when new complaints arise. It will be a pain for both headquarters and franchisees. But hey, nobody ever said it should be easy to run a global company.