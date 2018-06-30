Ocasio-Cortez victory raises the question: How many anti-Semites will Democrats swallow?

This is intersectionality, the new creed of the Democrats' left wing. The good guys: feminists, blacks, Hispanics, LGBTQ. The bad guys: men, whites, Jews, America's heartland, Israel.

The Ocasio-Cortez primary victory in a minority-dominated congressional district of New York is being greeted by many Democrat commentators as the future of the Democratic Party: hard left, non-white, and female. Add one more attribute: she hates Israel and supports Muslim terrorists, whom she compares to protesters in Ferguson.

Ocasio-Cortez joins four other hard-left Democrat candidates in shoe-in blue districts who are openly hostile to Jews and Israel.

Ilhan Omar, the frontrunner to replace Rep. Keith Ellison in a Minneapolis House district, called Israel an apartheid regime as recently as May and once tweeted, "Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel." Other candidates to draw similar attention include Scott Wallace in Pennsylvania, who was the subject of a Forward investigation showing that his charitable foundation had given more than $300,000 to pro-BDS groups, and Leslie Cockburn in Virginia, a former journalist whose book on the U.S.-Israel relationship was characterized in a New York Times review as being "largely dedicated to Israel-bashing for its own sake."

Jonathan Tobin at National Review notes that there is no longer support of Israel in the Democratic Party. Republicans have Israel's back by an 80% margin. Democrats can muster only 30% support for Israel. He ascribes the change to the transformation of the Democrats into a minority party.

The problem for pro-Israel Democrats is that their party, increasingly dependent on minority voters, has become vulnerable to intersectional arguments in which the Palestinian war on Israel is a Third World parallel to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The decades of Democrats turning a blind eye to Farrakhan's crude Jew-hatred have come home to roost. The new millennial vanguard of the party has no time for Jews.

The New York Post shows the familiar leftist slide into old-fashioned anti-Semitism. The paper writes about Ocasio-Cortez:

Her radicalized anti-Israel stance became apparent in a tweet blaming Israel for the recent violence in Gaza perpetuated by Hamas[.] ... She also blamed Palestinian deaths on Trump's decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Jewish state's capital, Jerusalem. Along with her tweets, a former New York City Council candidate whose platform was to "defeat the greedy Jewish landlords" both volunteered for her campaign and attended her election-night victory party.

How much of this will mainstream Jewish Democrats and other decent Democrats be willing to swallow?

The answer is not promising. For decades, Democrats have been willing to tolerate rapist Bill Clinton, sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, the hate-filled Farrakhan with his inner-city supporters, and a long list of other morally depraved Democrats who could bring them money or votes. When it comes to keeping power, Democrats have no moral compass at all.