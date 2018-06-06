Not sure Patti really knows her father

She wrote an article about what her father would think of the state of the country: " Mourning America: What my father, Ronald Reagan, would say today ."

Patti Davis is President Reagan's daughter. As I recall, she was a bit of a rebel and did not always agree with her father.

Here is a paragraph that caught my attention:

He would be appalled and heartbroken at a Congress that refuses to stand up to a president who not only seems ignorant of the Constitution but who also attempts at every turn to dismantle and mock our system of checks and balances.

This is fascinating. I think President Reagan would have said that about President Obama and his use of executive orders like DACA or making deals with other countries while going around the treaty provision.

Here is another passage:

He would plead with Americans to recognize that the caustic, destructive language emanating from our current president is sullying the dream that America once was. And in a time of increased tensions in the world, playing verbal Russian roulette is not leadership, it's madness. He would point to one of the pillars of our freedom – a free press – which sets us apart from dictatorships and countries ruled by despots. He didn't always like the press – no president does – but the idea of relentlessly attacking the media as the enemy would never have occurred to him. And if someone else had done so, he wouldn't have tolerated it.

My guess is that the late president would be unhappy with our public discourse. At the same time, he wouldn't necessarily blame it on President Trump. In other words, it's been nasty for a while. Do you remember what they used to say about President Bush and V.P. Cheney? Or even President Reagan?

At the same time, President Reagan would be thrilled with President Trump's judicial appointments, his deregulation efforts, and his overall economic objectives.

Who knows what President Reagan would have thought of all of this? We will never know for sure. However, I think President Reagan is looking down and wondering why Patti turned into such a partisan Democrat.

