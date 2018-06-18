No 'immigrants' were killed in high-speed chase with Border Patrol

The media, including, incredibly, Drudge, were reporting that "immigrants" had been killed in a high-speed chase with the Border Patrol. I investigated the news reports, and I can assure you that there is no evidence that a single immigrant was harmed. This is a classic example of fake news. The Border Patrol gave chase to three suspicious vehicles in south Texas. One of the vehicles, filled with 14 people, fled at 100 miles per hour and flipped over, ejecting a number of occupants.

At least five people were killed and several others injured when an SUV believed to be carrying undocumented immigrants [sic] crashed in southern Texas after being chased by Border Patrol agents. The occupants, however, were not immigrants of any kind. Immigrants don't squeeze 14 people into an SUV and run away from the Border Patrol. That's what illegal aliens do. The HuffPo's headline, "Texas Border Patrol Chase Ends In Crash, Killing At Least 5 Immigrants," mirrors Drudge and other sources, which also call them immigrants. Now, I'm sure, in the wake of this disaster, the Border Patrol will be blamed – it shouldn't have been pursuing these illegal aliens! Or the Border Patrol will be second-guessed – did it really have to pursue them when they were speeding so fast? Forgetting about the fact that it was the illegal aliens, and their smuggler, who created unsafe conditions by packing 14 people into an SUV and driving at wildly unsafe speeds. Have you ever seen a single article blaming smugglers for the deaths of illegals? Have you ever seen a single article blaming illegals for their own recklessness? As with the policy of child separations, liberals will tell you they are angry about what happened, but they will be careful not to say what should happen. Even now, they still are afraid to say what they openly want: totally open borders and a dismantling of ICE and the Border Patrol. But in fact, if we had a secure border, these kinds of deaths would be avoided – something Democrats don't want to discuss. Expect the Border Patrol to take a lot of second-guessing in the next few days, and expect smugglers and illegal aliens (sorry, I mean "immigrants") to be portrayed purely as victims. While the death of anyone is regrettable, at least we can take some comfort in the fact that no genuine immigrants – or American citizens – were harmed. Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.