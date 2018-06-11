New populist Italian government closes ports to refugee ships

After being overrun by an estimated 600,000 refugees from North Africa in the last five years, the new populist Italian government has said, "Basta!" (Enough!)

Italy's new populist Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, has made good on his warning last weekend that "the good times for illegals are over" – writing an urgent letter ordering Malta to accept a ship carrying 629 shipwrecked North African migrants currently sitting off the Italian coast – calling Malta the "safest port" for the passengers, and advising that Rome will not offer refuge.

Malta, smack in the middle of the Mediterranean, will never accept large numbers of refugees. It is too small. The next alternative is back to North Africa.

Salvini comes from the League, a northern Italy-based populist party that has long wished to stop the flow of illegal immigrants. The other coalition partner, Five Star, is also on board with stopping the growth of unassimilated immigrant communities.

The U.K. Independent reports:

"Malta takes in nobody. France pushes people back at the border, Spain defends its frontier with weapons," Mr Salvini wrote on Facebook. "From today, Italy will also start to say no to human trafficking, no to the business of illegal immigration." ... "My aim is to guarantee a peaceful life for these youths in Africa and for our children in Italy," Mr Salvini said, using the Twitter hashtag "We are shutting the ports".

Leftists hold onto two mutually contradictory ideas. Advanced capitalistic Western cultures are no better, and actually much worse than third-world cultures on the one hand. On the other hand, people from those ostensibly superior third-world cultures deserve to move to the capitalist First World. In fact, returning them to those superior cultures and denying them entry is inhumane.

A message is being sent to the so-called NGOs that facilitate the shipment of people from North Africa into Italy and all of southern Europe. Zero Hedge translates from the leading Italian newspaper, Repubblica.it:

The last two days have been marked by the departure of over a thousand migrants towards the European coasts. In the first weekend as Minister of the Interior of Salvini, in the ports of Reggio Calabria and Pozzallo were three ships landed with about 500 refugees on board. During the night another 600 people were rescued and transhipped on the Aquarius ship, the object of the clash with Malta. Aquarius is the only NGO currently present in the Mediterranean: on board now has exactly 629 refugees, including 123 unaccompanied minors, 11 children and 7 pregnant women. -Republica.it [sic]



MS Aquarius, refugee ship (photo credit: RaBoe).

This policy is directly opposite that of Germany's Chancellor Merkel, and highly analogous to President Trump's attempts to stanch the flow of illegal immigrants from south of our border. This is a rising tide for obvious reasons. Voters and ordinary citizens understand in their daily lives that immigration without assimilation is invasion.

For now, the Aquarius is at sea on the Mediterranean, looking for a port. Expect the media to portray its plight vividly. The obvious solution of returning to port in North Africa is about the last thing the charities want.